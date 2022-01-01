shaunl

The transport and logistics company saw a series of challenges in the past three years. It faced a pandemic recession and supply chain disruption, and now there's inflation. Fortunately, companies learned to adapt to market changes and stayed afloat. One of these is the Canadian giant TFI International, Inc. (NYSE: TFII). It emerged unperturbed despite its hammered revenues. It remained profitable, allowing it to sustain its expansion.

As a capital-intensive company, it maintains adequate cash reserves and core earnings. We can see how it continues to capitalize on M&As and pay dividends. Although dividend yields are quite low, payouts have kept increasing since its IPO. It may be a newbie to trading, but investors may consider this a secure company. Also, the stock price has increased substantially over the years but still shows high upside potential.

Company Performance

The less-than-truckload [LTL] industry operates in a tough environment today. Macroeconomic volatility, softening demand, and clearing of supply chain bottlenecks are some examples. Companies are more exposed to risks due to their heavy reliance on capital, fuel, and labor. Thankfully, TFI International, Inc. continues to weather these market storms. Its core operations may be hammered, but its strength is evident.

Its operating revenue amounted to 11.47 billion CAD, a 27% year-over-year increase. This massive increase was impressive amidst inflationary headwinds. We can attribute it to the company's capitalization on expansion. For instance, its acquisition of the United Parcel (UPS) freight segment was one of the largest North American trucking deals in 2021. The company did not stop expanding its domestic and international market presence. In 2022, it acquired eleven businesses, allowing it to cater to more customers and streamline its operations. Fuel surcharges also drove its revenue growth as the value doubled. However, things are different if we look at its quarterly values. Its operating revenue only amounted to 2.66 billion CAD, a 1.4% year-over-year decrease. All its segments- truckload, LTL, and package courier showed revenue decreases. We can attribute it to the softening demand amidst the rising prices, especially fuel. It should be unsurprising since the moderating demand in the US was already visible in 3Q. In turn, shipments coming to-and-from the US and Canada decreased. It also affected the capacity of the company to adjust its fuel surcharges. The consolation was that the company minimized revenue reductions. Thanks to its strategic pricing strategy that partially offset the impact of lower volumes.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Concerning its peers, TFI remains the largest LTL and truckload company in Canada. It also holds a substantial portion of the market share in the US. We can hardly quantify all its peers in the US. So I focused on some of its close peers. It holds 10.5% of the market share versus 10.1% in 4Q 2021. We can attribute it to revenue changes among its peers. TFI's revenue decrease was more manageable than others like Yellow (YELL), Knight-Swift (KNX), Werner (WERN), and Universal Logistics (ULH). Indeed, TFI maintained a solid market positioning.

Market Share (MarketWatch)

Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

But what made TFI a solid company was its efficient asset management. It made up for its lower revenues by stabilizing its costs and expenses. It was impressive to see a large-scale company managing its costs and expenses amidst the rising prices. Despite its high reliance on fuel and M&As, it was able to lower them. Aside from efficiency, the sale of CFI also reduced expenses. With that, the operating margin reached 10.2% versus 9.3% in 4Q 2021. The increase in returns allowed it to sustain its operating capacity while covering capital returns.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

This year, TFII may see similar challenges as the industry adjusts to macroeconomic changes. It may take more time for the purchasing power to rebound. We must also note that The Fed warned us of the potential mild recession, mainly due to higher interest rates.

Today, the primary challenge it still faces right now is the moderating demand amidst the rising prices. But I am optimistic about its performance this year as inflation in the US and Canada continues to decrease. It may take some time for purchasing power to rebound, so the aggregate demand may remain relatively flat in the first half. Indeed, interest rate hikes have yet to fully impact the market. But if the downward pattern of inflation continues, we can see more improvements in the second half. My observation is consistent with the forecast of policymakers in the US- a flat output and consumption growth in the first half to a gradual rebound in the second half. We will discuss more of it in the next section.

Amidst these changes, the expansion of TFII remains unstoppable. Recently, it has acquired Axsun, which could allow the company to expand its presence in the small fleet market. It is still a small company if we compare it to TFI. Yet, we cannot undermine it, given its continued development and innovation. It employs technology to streamline its workflow. More importantly, it can further strengthen the market positioning in the US since it also caters to the Fortune 100 customer base. It is testament to the sustainability of the company even in a tough market environment.

How TFI International, Inc. May Remain Solid

TFI International, Inc. had to deal with several headwinds in 2022. We already had a glimpse of the risks that can hamper company's growth. The consolation we have now is that the company maintains an efficient asset management. It is an impressive aspect for a capital-intensive company during periods of elevated prices. However, it must not be complacent as interest rate hikes continue to increase. In fact, The Fed already warned of a potential mild recession. It may pose more risks since the company has a heavy reliance on borrowings. Also, mind recession can mean lower consumer spending and preference for savings over investments.

Despite this, hope is still on the horizon as inflation continues to decrease. In the US, inflation landed at 5%, a 45% difference from the 2022 peak. The economy is more stable in Canada as inflation landed at 4.3%, 47% lower than the 2022 peak. These trends may continue as their respective central banks maintain their conservative approach. As such, these may lead to a demand rebound in the long run. Moreover, average gasoline prices in Canada and the US have already decreased and stabilized. It may increase the flexibility of the company with its fuel surcharges. Also, it may help TFII manage its costs and expenses better. So as the recession fear continues, TFII may improve its operational efficiency as it keeps expanding. Right now, it has over 500 facilities and 12,300 drivers. This aspect can help the company maintain its margins.

Average Fuel Prices In Canada (Trading Economics)

What makes TFII a secure company is its impeccable financial positioning. Cash levels are stable and increasing, which is vital for capital-intensive companies. My only concern is its borrowings of 7.46 billion CAD, which is 31% of the total assets. Nevertheless, we can heave a sigh of relief as its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio stays low at 1.2x. It shows that the company earns enough to increase its cash reserves and cover borrowings. We can confirm it using the Cash Flow Statement since the cash flow from operations exceeds CapEx. Its FCF/Sales Ratio remains stable, showing that the company continues to turn revenues into cash. Hence, its viability remains consistent with its liquidity and sustainability.

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (TFII Annual 4Q Release)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (TFII Annual 4Q Release)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of TFI International, Inc. has increased substantially since its IPO. There was a price correction in 2022, but it easily rebounded. At $117.03, the stock price is 43% higher than last year's value. Despite the massive increase, the stock remains attractive, as shown by the current TBVPS and PTBV Ratio of 10.04 and 11x. If we use the current BVPS and the average PTBV of 14.3x, the target price will be $143.92.

Moreover, TFII is a secure dividend stock despite being a stock market newbie. Dividends continue to increase at a substantial rate. It recently distributed quarterly dividends of $0.35 per share, which were 30% higher than in the same quarter in 2021. Also, yields are decent at 1.19% but lower than the S&P 400 average of 1.65%. Even so, dividends remain well-covered, given the dividend payout ratio of 13%. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF 830,000,000 CAD

Cash 199,340,000 CAD

Borrowings 2,340,000,000 CAD

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.8%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 86,540,000

Stock Price $117.03

Derived Value 192.03 CAD or $142.83

The derived value also shows undervaluation. There may be a 22% upside in the next 12-18 months. Investors may see an opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price.

Bottomline

TFI International, Inc. remains a solid company with stable margins amidst inflationary headwinds. It also has impressive liquidity levels that allow it to sustain its expansion and capital returns. Dividends are well-covered with decent yields. Also, the stock price stays bullish with attractive upside potential. The recommendation is that TFI International, Inc. is a buy.