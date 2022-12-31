vm/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company previously covered in an earlier article, has recently made significant progress in the field of kidney disease with its drug, sparsentan, for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN). Despite the accelerated approval of Filspari (sparsentan) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the announcement of a $200 million public offering, the company may face challenges in achieving strong initial sales numbers for the drug due to the need for more data on its long-term effectiveness and concerns surrounding its label.

Financials

Travere Therapeutics reported a slight decrease in net product sales for Q4 2022 at $52.3 million compared to $54.6 million in 2021. Full-year net product sales for 2022 amounted to $200.5 million compared to $210.8 million in 2021 due to decreased Thiola sales, offset by increased bile acid product sales. R&D expenses increased to $235.8 million, while SG&A expenses increased to $220.2 million due to Filspari's commercial launch preparations. Travere reported a net loss of $278.5 million for 2022, but had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $450.2 million as of December 31, 2022 (excluding recent $200 million public offering).

Travere Raises $200 Million in Public Offering to Support Commercial Launch of Filspari

Travere Therapeutics' recent underwritten public offering of 8,275,000 shares at $21.00 per share and the pricing of pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares of its common stock at $20.9999 per pre-funded warrant come at an opportune moment as the company prepares to market Filspari. The gross proceeds from the offering, which are expected to be around $200 million, provide Travere with additional capital to support the commercial launch, marketing efforts, and ongoing research and development of Filspari.

The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants, set at $0.0001 per share, demonstrates Travere's strategic approach to securing funding while minimizing immediate shareholder dilution. This capital infusion will be critical for the company as it navigates the challenges associated with introducing Filspari to the market, including overcoming potential barriers to adoption due to its REMS program and addressing concerns about its long-term efficacy and safety profile.

By raising capital through this public offering, Travere is better positioned to invest in the resources needed for a successful launch, bolster its balance sheet, and enhance its ability to support ongoing clinical trials and research activities, ultimately increasing the potential for Filspari to gain traction in the market and drive long-term value for shareholders.

Filspari's REMS Program Poses Challenges to Market Adoption and Sales Growth

As I anticipated, the label for Filspari emphasizes the potential risks of hepatotoxicity and embryo-fetal toxicity, which have resulted in the implementation of a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) program. This REMS program adds a layer of complexity to the drug's distribution and administration, as it requires ongoing liver function testing, pregnancy testing, and mandates the use of effective contraception during treatment.

These restrictions and stringent monitoring requirements could create hurdles in the drug's initial adoption by healthcare providers and patients. Healthcare providers may be cautious about prescribing Filspari due to the potential risks and additional monitoring, while patients might be hesitant to use the drug because of the perceived safety concerns and the inconvenience of complying with the REMS program.

Considering some of the challenges, Seeking Alpha analyst BiotechValley Insights boldly stated, "We expect disappointing sales print during the first few years and fierce competition with Chinook's Atrasentan later on."

While attaining market success before full approval could be challenging, and full approval may realistically be achieved next year, I believe BiotechValley's insights are exaggerated ("few years") and conjectural. In my view, these factors may temporarily impede Filspari's market penetration and curtail sales growth in the short term. To tackle these challenges, Travere Therapeutics needs to efficiently communicate the drug's benefits and safety profile. Furthermore, the company must provide crucial support to healthcare providers and patients, ensuring appropriate adherence to the REMS program.

Initial Sales of Filspari May be Constrained by its Uncertain Position in IgAN Treatment Landscape

Despite the FDA's accelerated approval for Filspari in treating adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression, the drug may struggle with sales numbers out of the gate due to the need for more data on its long-term effectiveness in slowing kidney function decline. The approval was based on the reduction of proteinuria, a surrogate endpoint in IgAN, but the drug's ability to impact kidney function decline has not yet been established. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory clinical trial.

UpToDate, a widely respected resource for healthcare professionals, currently states that although Filspari has been granted provisional authorization by the US FDA to reduce proteinuria in patients with IgAN who face an accelerated progression of the disease, comprehensive information regarding its effectiveness and safety has yet to be released. In my view, this lack of comprehensive data, as well as concerns surrounding its label and REMS program, may lead to hesitancy among physicians and patients in adopting the drug as a treatment option. This could result in poor sales numbers and increased expenses, which may negatively impact Travere stock in the short term.

My Analysis & Recommendation

Travere Therapeutics' recent advancements, such as the accelerated approval of Filspari and the $200 million public offering, mark considerable progress for the company. However, several factors could contribute to a slow sales ramp, potentially impacting the company's stock performance and prompting a reevaluation of investment strategies.

The lack of published data on Filspari's long-term efficacy and safety, coupled with concerns surrounding its label and REMS program, might create hurdles to its adoption among healthcare providers. This situation could weigh heavily on the stock's value in the short term. Additionally, the company's ability to demonstrate the drug's long-term effectiveness in slowing kidney function decline in a confirmatory clinical trial is crucial for maintaining the IgAN indication approval.

The expected release of the topline data from the PROTECT study later this year may serve as a critical turning point for the company. Positive results could lead to full approval and broader acceptance among healthcare providers, driving improved sales and potentially boosting Travere's stock performance.

In light of these factors, it may be wise for investors to exercise caution. Although my previous recommendation was a "Buy" based on the anticipated approval, the concerns about initial sales performance have led me to downgrade my recommendation to a "Hold" for the time being. Investors should closely monitor the upcoming PROTECT study results, as well as Travere's efforts to address healthcare providers' concerns and provide the necessary data on Filspari's efficacy and safety. If these issues are successfully resolved, the company's prospects may improve, and a reevaluation of its investment potential might be warranted.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

Some risks to my cautious thesis include the following: