3 Best Dividend Kings For The Rest Of 2023

The Dividend Kings list is a prestigious list made up of the most consistent dividend growing stocks in the market today. As of the end of Q1, there were 48 stocks considered to be a Dividend King.

Many investors are familiar with the term dividend aristocrats, but what about Dividend Kings.

Dividend Aristocrat: An S&P 500 company that has increased its dividend for 25+ consecutive years

An S&P 500 company that has increased its dividend for 25+ consecutive years Dividend King: Any company that has increased their dividend for 50+ CONSECUTIVE years

As you can see, Dividend Kings take things even further. In today's piece, we will look at 3 High-Quality Dividend Kings:

Dividend King #1: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a health care conglomerate with a market cap of $420 billion. JNJ recently released their Q1 2023 earnings, reporting a solid quarter, which included an increase to its full year guidance and a dividend hike.

Let’s have a look at the first quarter results, which saw the company beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom line.

Revenues: $24.7 Billion vs Analysts expectations of $23.6 Billion

Adj EPS: $2.68 vs Analysts expectations of $2.50

Revenues grew 5.6% y/y

+9% growth excluding the negative impacts of foreign currency

EPS grew just 0.4%

Here is a look at how the company performed by segment:

Consumer Health Revenues: $3.85 Billion Reported Revenue Growth: 7.4% Adjusted Revenue Growth: 11.3%

Pharmaceutical Revenues: $13.41 Billion Reported Revenue Growth: 4.2% Adjusted Revenue Growth: 7.2%

MedTech Revenues: $7.48 Billion Reported Revenue Growth: 7.3% Adjusted Revenue Growth: 11.0%.



In addition to a solid quarter, management also increased their 2023 Guidance.

JNJ has also been in the news the past few weeks in relation to their talc related lawsuits. There are reports of a potential $8.9 Billion settlement, which would be a huge relief for investors and the company alike.

Lastly, management also increased their dividend by 5.3% during the earnings release, which makes for 61 CONSECUTIVE years of dividend growth, firmly making them a Dividend King.

The new dividend, gives JNJ a forward annualized annual dividend of $4.76 per share which equates to a dividend yield of 2.96%. The company has a safe payout ratio of roughly 45% and over the past five years, the board has increased the dividend an average of 6% per year.

Looking at valuation and using managements midpoint EPS expectation of $10.65 per share, gives JNJ a forward P/E ratio of 15.1x. This valuation is well below their five-year average earnings multiple of 17.2x and 10-year average multiple of 17.3x.

Dividend King #2: Altria Group (MO)

Altria is a major player within the tobacco industry with a total market cap of $82 billion. I understand that this company may not be for everyone, but you can narrow down a lot of negativity around plenty of companies out there, so if Altria is not for you, then you can move down to #3.

Altria Group is a company that has had a number of missteps over the years, particularly related to their e-vape products and the marketing of them, as well as certain ill timed investments made in recent years.

A few of those investments that have yet to work out include JUUL as well as their investment in Canadian cannabis company Cronos Group (CRON). However, vape and cannabis continue to be unknowns that some believe have sizable upside if the government expands regulation.

Altria owns brands under their corporate name as well as others which include:

Philip Morris Intl

US Smokeless

John Middleton

Helix

With investments in:

ABInBev

Cronos Group

Even with the missteps, Altria continues to generate huge amounts of free cash flow, and that is what it is all about, especially for dividend stocks. Over the past 4 quarters, MO has generated more than $8 billion in free cash flow, which has helped fund the stocks high yield dividend.

If you are looking for a high yield, Altria is a great place to look. The company currently pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.3%. Over the past five years, Altria has increased their dividend an average of 7% per year. The high payout ratio of 76% is something to watch closely. Altria has increased their annual dividend for 53 CONSECUTIVE years and counting.

Now let’s see if this stock is worthy of a buy. Analysts are looking for 2023 EPS of $5.06 per share, which would be a 5% increase year over year. Shares of MO currently trade at a forward earnings multiple of 9.1x compared to the company's five year average 10.5x and a 10-year average multiple of 15.1x.

Dividend King #3: Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s operates within a duopoly with Home Depot (HD) within the Home Improvement Sector. Lowe's currently has a total market cap of $124 billion.

The company has made some great strides over the years in terms of closing the gap between them and Home Depot.

Home Depot is an extremely well run company that is very efficient, and for years, Lowe's has really lagged. However, since Marvin Ellison became CEO of Lowe's in July 2018, he has implemented to major changes. Some of these changes include:

Store Layout

Number of SKUs (focusing on higher profitability)

Focusing on Pro Customers

Focus on online sales

New POS systems

And More

These changes have helped the efficiency of the company and how it is run. Mr. Ellison knows exactly what makes HD so great, as he held a senior leadership role at HD for a number of years.

Those vast improvements in efficiency have showed in the share price as well. Looking at this chart below, you can see how Lowe's has strongly outperformed both HD and the S&P 500 in terms of total return:

Another area that has seen substantial growth is free cash flow. Looking at this chart below, you can see that LOW has grown its free cash flow from roughly $2 per share to nearly $11 per share today. For comparable purposes, HD has FCF per share of about $11.20.

Strong free cash flow and free cash flow growth is exactly what has allowed Lowe's to pay a growing dividend for so long. As we will see here, Lowe’s is very unique in the fact that most Dividend Kings are very mature companies that grow their dividend but not at a fast rate.

Lowe's currently pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.05%. The dividend is well covered with a payout ratio below 30% and they have a five-year dividend growth rate of 20%. Lowe's has increased their dividend for 59 CONSECUTIVE years.

The dividend stats are great, but the valuation is even more enticing. Analysts are looking for 2023 EPS of $13.80 per share, which equates to a forward P/E of just 15.1x. Over the past five years, LOW stock has traded at an average multiple of 19.2x.

Investor Takeaway

All three of these dividend kings have an impressive stretch of consistent dividend growth and all three look to be trading at an appealing valuation.

In a market with a lot of headwinds and uncertainty on the horizon, high-quality companies that can generate high amounts of consistent free cash flow is key and all three of these dividend kings provide that.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.