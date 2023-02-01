Danaos Corporation: The Stock Is A Buy

Apr. 20, 2023 6:29 AM ETDanaos Corporation (DAC)1 Comment
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.25K Followers

Summary

  • The charter rates for container ships increased in the past few weeks.
  • Driven by lower inflation rates and higher world container trade volumes, charter rates can improve further.
  • Danaos has a charter backlog of $2.1 billion through 2028 and operating days coverage of 93% and 63% for 2023 and 2024, respectively.
  • DAC stock is a buy.

Containership

imagean/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In 2022, Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) benefited from the hiked charter rates to the extent that the management was able to make early repayment of $909 million of bank debt, lease, and bond indebtedness. Container rates are now

Figure 1 - The HARPEX (HARPER PETERSEN Charter Rates Index)

www.harperpetersen.com

Figure 2 - Drewry's composite World Container Index

www.drewry.co.uk

Figure 3 - Inflation rate, consumer inflation expectation, and import prices in the United States

tradingeconomics.com

Figure 4 - World merchandise trade volume and GDP growth

WTO

Figure 5 - DAC's cash structure (in millions)

Author

Figure 6 - DAC's leverage ratios

Author

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.25K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.