Investment Thesis

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has performed extremely badly in the past year, with shares down over 60% during the period. Despite the massive drop, I do not think this is a particularly attractive buying opportunity. The company's capital allocation decision has been poor in the last few years which resulted in the debt load piling up substantially. Its flagship brands Vans and Dickies are also struggling, both with sales declining by double digits in the latest quarter. The business currently looks all over the place and there are too many uncertainties. The company's current valuation is discounted, which should limit the downside, but I do not see much upside potential until fundamentals improve, which could take some time. Therefore I rate the company as a hold.

Poor Management

The management team, in my opinion, has been doing a poor job on capital allocation in the past few years, which is now putting immense pressure on the company's performance. One of the major missteps was the acquisition of Supreme in 2020. Despite already having a meaningful amount of debt, the company still decided to acquire the streetwear brand for $2.1 billion, which is pretty expensive considering its revenue of roughly $500 million at the time.

The deal is also badly timed as the brand is on its decline due to increased competition from Palace, Aimé Leon Dore, Stussy, and more. From the Google Trends chart shown below, you can see that the popularity of Supreme has been trending down in the past five years. The brand was known for its exclusiveness but since the takeover, the company decided to take a mass-release approach, which destroyed the value of the brand's products.

The Supreme acquisition weighed heavily on the balance sheet and the company now has an enormous debt load of $7.5 billion. As shown in the chart below, you can see that the company's debt-to-equity ratio jumped significantly from roughly 0.6x to 1.94x after the acquisition, which is quite concerning. In order to retain sufficient liquidity, the company slashed its quarterly dividend by 41.2% to $0.30 per share in February.

While the cut may be disappointing to dividend investors, I believe it is very much needed for the long term. The management team is trying to reorganize the business and deleveraging should be their first priority at the moment. There were rumours regarding a potential sale of the JanSport brands for $500 million and this is wise in my opinion as the company should keep its portfolio tight and focus on turning around Vans and Dickies, which continue to perform badly in recent quarters.

Struggling Financials

Unlike other apparel and footwear brands such as Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM) which continue to grow nicely, V.F. Corporation's latest earnings remains underwhelming.

The company reported revenue of $3.53 billion, down 3% YoY (year over year) compared to $3.62 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, revenue increased by 3%. The decline is mainly attributed to weakness in Vans and Dickies. Vans' revenue dropped 13% from $1.06 billion to $926.9 million, while Dickies' revenue dropped 16% from $211.5 million to $177 million. Both brands continue to be impacted by slowing demand and elevated inventory levels. The decline was partially offset by the strength in The North Face, which grew 7% from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. The drop in sales combined with increased marketing spending resulted in the net income decreasing 23.9% YoY from $678.4 million to $516 million. The adjusted diluted EPS was $1.12 compared to $1.35, down 17%.

In spite of the slowing momentum, the company also lowered its full-year guidance. Revenue growth is now expected to be 3% compared to the 3.5% announced previously, while adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.05 to $2.15 compared to $2.00 to $2.20.

Discounted Valuation

After the huge drop in share price, V.F. Corporation's valuation has also come down significantly. The company is currently trading at an fwd EV/EBITDA ratio of just 9.9x, which is meaningfully discounted compared to both peers and its own historical average (I am using the EV/EBITDA ratio as it can take the company's debt load into account). As shown in the chart below, the multiple represents a 33.1% discount compared to peers such as Deckers Outdoor, which has an fwd EV/EBITDA of 14.8x. On a historical basis, it is also trading at a substantial discount of 49.5% compared to its 5-year average of 19.6x. It is worth noting that the company's growth rate has also declined compared to its past, therefore its upside potential should largely depend on whether the management team can reaccelerate growth.

Investors Takeaway

Although V.F. Corporation has dropped significantly and the current valuation looks pretty discounted, I am still cautious about its near-term outlook. The balance sheet remains concerning and will likely weigh on the company moving forward. The dividend cut is a step in the right direction but it will probably take quite some time to fully deleverage. Vans and Dickies have been performing badly but I believe they should be able to reaccelerate growth with the right strategy, as they both have strong branding. However, this may also take some time as the management team reorganize the business and sort out its priorities. The weakening economy may also post meaningful headwinds on the company, which could further impact financials. There are too many uncertainties right now and it may take a while for the potential turnaround to happen, therefore I rate the company as a hold for now.