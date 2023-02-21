China Merchants Bank: The Recovery Is Taking Shape

Apr. 20, 2023 7:10 AM ETChina Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (CIHHF), CIHKY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • China Merchants Bank has weathered the rate cut headwinds well over the last few months.
  • As the focus turns to 'quality' growth and enhancing the ROE profile, CMB likely has more room for upside.
  • With the charges against its ex-president also finalized, the stock is poised for a re-rating back to its historical book value premium.
Modern office building detail, glass surface

CHUNYIP WONG

‘CMB’ or China Merchants Bank’s (OTCPK:CIHKY) status as the best-in-class retail banking franchise in China has taken a hit following the year-long investigation into its former president, Tian Huiyu, over suspected bribery and insider trading violations. Now that the official charges are

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.99K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.