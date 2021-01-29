QMOM: Alpha Or FOMO

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • QMOM ETF provides exposure to high-momentum stocks that do not overlap with benchmark indices.
  • The fund had a stellar 2020, returning 62%. However, returns in other time frames are much more modest.
  • Upon further scrutiny, I suspect QMOM's 2020 returns may have been driven by retail FOMO in a select few stocks and not representative of the 'alpha' in the strategy.
  • I am personally avoiding this fund.

Fear of Missing Out or FOMO marketing

patpitchaya/iStock via Getty Images

I am always on the lookout for new and interesting funds to analyze, and I recently came across the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM). The QMOM ETF aims to provide exposure to high

QMOM stock selection

Figure 1 - QMOM stock selection (QMOM investor presentation)

QMOM sector allocation

Figure 2 - QMOM sector allocation (etfsite.alphaarchitect.com)

QMOM active share

Figure 3 - QMOM active share (etfsite.alphaarchitect.com)

QMOM historical returns

Figure 4 - QMOM historical returns (morningstar.com)

QMOM annual returns

Figure 5 - QMOM annual returns (morningstar.com)

QMOM vs. S&P 500

Figure 6 - QMOM vs. S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.81K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.