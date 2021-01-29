patpitchaya/iStock via Getty Images

I am always on the lookout for new and interesting funds to analyze, and I recently came across the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM). The QMOM ETF aims to provide exposure to high momentum stocks with low overlap with the benchmark like the S&P 500.

The reason QMOM caught my attention was because the fund has a stellar 3Yr average annual return of 20.8%. However, after further scrutiny, it appears QMOM's strong performance is driven by 2020 returns of 62%, which coincided with retail FOMO on a select few stocks. Stripping out this unusual period, the QMOM ETF actually underperforms the market.

Given the volatile first/fourth quartile nature of this fund, I would personally avoid the QMOM ETF.

Fund Overview

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF is an actively managed ETF that aims to provide exposure to high momentum stocks with low overlap with the benchmark index.

The QMOM ETF's investment process starts with an initial stock universe of ~1,500 largest companies in the U.S. markets. From this initial universe, the selection process eliminates illiquid securities, REITs, ETFs, ADRs, and newly listed securities. Then the adviser will remove stocks with 'red flags'. These could range from poor 6-month momentum, poor 9-month momentum, or high beta. Next the adviser identifies companies with the highest cumulative return in the trailing 12 months. Finally, a momentum quality screen is used to identify companies with the most consistent positive returns. The adviser then selects the top 50 of 100 securities and equal weights them (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - QMOM stock selection (QMOM investor presentation)

The QMOM ETF has $135 million in assets and charges a 0.39% net expense ratio.

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 2 shows the QMOM ETF's latest sector allocation. The fund's current top sector allocations are Energy Minerals (23.5%), Health Technology (14.0%), Electronic Technology (11.3%), Industrial Services (7.6%), and Non-Energy Minerals (5.4%).

Figure 2 - QMOM sector allocation (etfsite.alphaarchitect.com)

The QMOM ETF is designed to have low overlap with its benchmark index, the S&P 500 Index. According to the fund's marketing materials, the QMOM ETF has a 95% 'active share' as of April 14, 2023 (Figure 3). 'Active share' refers to percentage of stock holdings that differ from the benchmark. Note, the benchmark index is sometimes referred to as the S&P 500 Index on the fund's website, and the Russell 1000 Index in some marketing materials.

Figure 3 - QMOM active share (etfsite.alphaarchitect.com)

Returns

Figure 4 shows the historical returns of the QMOM ETF. The QMOM ETF's 3Yr average annual return has been very strong at 20.8% p.a. However, its 5Yr returns are more modest at 9.2% p.a.

Figure 4 - QMOM historical returns (morningstar.com)

On an annual basis, the QMOM ETF had a very strong 2019 and 2020, retuning 28.0% and 62.0% respectively. However, returns have been negative in 2021, 2022 and also YTD 2023 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - QMOM annual returns (morningstar.com)

In particular, QMOM's quartile performance against the Morningstar Category: Mid Cap Growth is concerning, as it either ranks in the first quartile or fourth quartile. For long-term investors, it is hard to determine the repeatability of QMOM's 2020 performance. Was the exceptional 2020 return of 62% due to the strength of the momentum factor or luck? Or a combination of both?

Alpha Or FOMO?

Looking at a historical price performance chart of the QMOM ETF vs. the S&P 500 Index, the QMOM ETF has generally underperformed the S&P 500, with the exception of the time period shown in figure below.

Figure 6 - QMOM vs. S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

Thinking back to the end of 2020/beginning of 2021, this time period coincided with the rise of WallStreetBets and the Reddit investment craze where retail traders were trying to engineer daily gamma squeezes on formerly obscure companies like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC). Could QMOM's stellar performance in 2020 be due to retail FOMO ("Fear of Missing Out") and not actual strategy alpha?

Unfortunately, the QMOM ETF does not provide historical performance attribution reports nor annual reports on its website, so investors have no way of finding out.

Conclusion

The QMOM ETF aims to provide exposure to high momentum stocks with low overlap with the benchmark like the S&P 500. Although the QMOM ETF has had stellar performance in 2020, returning 62%, I worry that its performance was actually driven by retail FOMO on a select few stocks and not representative of the strategy's 'alpha'. In fact, stripping out this period, the QMOM ETF has generally underperformed the market. Given the volatile first/fourth quartile nature of this fund, I would personally avoid the QMOM ETF.