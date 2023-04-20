Take A Ride In Winnebago For High Long-Term Returns

Apr. 20, 2023 7:46 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)THO
The Profit Detective profile picture
The Profit Detective
2 Followers

Summary

  • We recommend WGO stock as a Buy for long-term oriented value investors.
  • WGO has visionary management and strong competitive positioning with high-quality brands in an oligopolistic industry with high barriers to entry.
  • The work-from-anywhere trend and more workers retiring are driving increasing demand for outdoor activities.
  • WGO has strong profitability and solid future cash flow potential.
  • We believe investors have priced in overly pessimistic long-term growth prospects due to near-term concerns about recession, inflation, and interest rates, which provides a very attractive valuation entry point for long-term investors.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Profit Detective as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

I"m enjoying my vacation

Milan Markovic

WGO Overview

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

WGO Thesis

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

WGO 2025

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

WGO Outdoor

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

WGO pandemic

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

RV shipments

RV Industry Association

DCF table

Author's Calculations using data from Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

The Profit Detective profile picture
The Profit Detective
2 Followers
Like a detective, I use my extensive research and analytical skills to identify the most profitable stock and ETF opportunities, as well as the ones to avoid.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.