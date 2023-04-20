ACRES Commercial Realty's Commons Pay Nothing Whilst The Preferreds Offer A 10.65% Yield

Apr. 20, 2023 8:43 AM ETACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR), ACR.PC
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.17K Followers

Summary

  • ACRES suspended its commons dividend and has opted for share buybacks in response to the persistent discount to its book value.
  • The company bought back 98,000 shares, worth around $934,000, during its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter.
  • Income-seeking shareholders should consider the fixed-to-floating Series C preferreds, which currently offer a 10.65% yield on cost and float next year.

Modern multi-family apartment building

elxeneize/iStock via Getty Images

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) suspended its quarterly dividend payments at the onset of the pandemic and has simply not paid out anything since then to render the mortgage REIT a relative pariah in the dividend

ACRES Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

ACRES Commercial Realty Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Loan Portfolio

ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty US Geographic Diversification

ACRES Commercial Realty

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

ACRES Commercial Realty 8.625% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock

QuantumOnline

ACRES Commercial Realty preferreds vs common 1-year performance

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.17K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.