Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Investment Analysis

After the boom in popularity of ChatGPT and Ai technology, what better timing to have “AI” as a stock ticker like C3, or better C3.ai (NYSE:AI). Such an incredible coincidence someone will say, but it’s not.

C3.ai is just the third of a series of name changes done by the company. Before 2019 the company was called C3 IoT, a name adopted in 2016 to surf the Internet of Things wave, and before that, it was known as C3 Energy, as originally the company aimed to reduce corporate carbon footprints.

What hasn’t changed is the fact that C3 continues to struggle to turn profitable. The company currently offers Ai supported software solutions to help companies adopt and develop Ai technologies to improve their everyday operations. Unfortunately, companies don’t seem very interested in C3’s products given the slow growth rates recently registered in revenues and customer acquisition despite the incredible increase in popularity of Ai technologies.

In today’s analysis, we will assess why C3.ai stock is extremely overvalued at today’s prices.

Business Model

C3.ai develops enterprise Ai solutions comprising the C3 AI Application Platform, which permits customers to internally design, develop and deploy Ai solutions, the C3 AI Applications, a set of pre-built AI software applications which can serve both cross-industry and specific industry needs, C3 Generative AI, a recently introduced solution which permits to interact with the machine seemingly as a search engine, and a series of other Ai applications which enables companies to access Machine Learning and Data Analysis capabilities.

Revenues are generated under a subscription model, which accounts for 89% of revenues in the nine months ended in the 2023 FY, and from professional services offered along with the software licence. Since October 2022, C3.ai started to offer its software under a consumption-based model, characterized by an initial pilot period, to get used to the platform, after which customers will pay a small monthly fee and additional charges based on how much they use C3’s solutions.

The strategy has been clearly adopted to attract more customers, which number remained flat in the two most recent quarters while being slightly up 8% y-o-y, offering a free trial trying to convince them to adopt C3’s solutions.

C3.ai

C3 has developed key partnerships with some of its customers to jointly promote C3’s solutions among their belonging industries. The most notorious is the partnership with Baker Hughes (BKR) to market C3 solutions to the oil and gas industry, an industry that accounts for 72% of C3 revenues.

C3.ai

While this partnership helped C3.ai to better promote its products, it has created a strong dependence on Baker Hughes which alone accounted for 44% of total revenues in the nine months ended in the 2023 FY.

Operating Performance

Looking at the past operating performances of C3.ai, revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 42.48%, from $91 billion in the 2019 FY to $265 million expected for the 2023 FY.

C3.ai revenues (TIKR Terminal)

The median gross margin for the period was 75%, slightly higher than the software industry median value of 72%. As regards the operating margin, due to the considerable operating expenses needed to support its operations, C3 still didn’t manage to turn its business model profitable and is expected to register an operating loss of -$70 million in the 2023 FY.

C3.ai operating margins (TIKR Terminal)

Inevitably, the same cash-burning path has been followed by the free cash flows to the firm (FCFF), which are expected to be around -$197 million in 2023.

C3.ai FCFF (Personal Data)

Surprisingly, financially speaking C3.ai is very stable with basically no debt outstanding which leads to a net cash position of $764 million and a current ratio of 7.66.

C3.ai financial position (TIKR Terminal)

Market & Risks

On the 6th of March 2023, Kerrisdale Capital made publicly known its short position on C3.ai accusing the company to have poor products based on outdated Ai technology, a poor and shrinking customer portfolio, and an underperforming business model if compared to the average software industry.

Besides the accuses of using outdated technologies, is undeniable that C3.ai is struggling to increase its customer base, with only one customer, Baker Hughes, accounting for more than 40% of its revenues, making its business model scarcely diversified.

To worsen the situation, revenues are deeply related to the oil and gas industry, accounting for 72%, which is notoriously a highly cyclical one. In the current macroeconomic environment characterized by high inflation, rising interest rates, and wounded by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, the recession seems an inevitable fate.

In case of a recession, the already weak business model of C3.ai might suffer a crushing blow given its high and concentrated exposure to the oil and gas industry. During a recession demand for goods and services declines, and consequentially the demand for energy needed to produce them declines too, forcing oil and gas companies to cut costs to mitigate the effect of declining revenues on their bottom line.

If today C3.ai is struggling to acquire customers, what would happen to its business model during an economic downturn?

Projections

Trying to project C3.ai future performance, despite the poor performance registered so far, to show how overvalued the company is, we will assume the company to turnaround its disappointing business model, outperforming the average software industry level, achieving sustained growth in revenues, accompanied by high efficiency and high profitability.

Starting with revenues, the median software industry revenues growth rate is 18.4%, but following our story that sees C3 outperform the industry average, we can assume C3’s revenues to grow at 25% for the next 2/3 years to then decline slowly as the company reach maturity. With these assumptions revenues are expected to be around $980 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.96%.

Moving on to future efficiency and profitability, as regards the future operating margin we can base our assumptions on the highly confident management guidance given during the 3rd quarter earning calls. The management expected to reach non-GAAP profitability by the end of the 2024 FY and then reach an operating margin of 20% as the company enter the steady state, 35% higher than the industry median value equal to 14.65%. Applying the same assumptions to the ROIC we can take the industry median value of 18.76% and increase it by 35% obtaining an expected ROIC of 25.61% by 2033.

Software industry data (Personal Data)

With these very bright expectations, C3’s FCFF are expected to remain negative in the following years, as the company has to reinvest heavily to support revenue growth, to then turn profitable as the company approaches maturity and reach almost $130 million by 2033.

C3.ai projections (Personal Data)

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 13.77%, calculated using the WACC, the present value of these cash flows is equal to an equity value of $1.02 billion or $9.14 per share.

C3.ai intrinsic value (Personal Data)

Conclusion

Given my analysis and assumptions, C3.ai’s stocks result to be extremely overvalued at today’s prices.

Unfortunately, galloping the hottest trend of the moment won’t turn C3.ai’s poor business model into a decent one, let alone an excellent one. The company has structural problems regarding its lack of attractiveness to customers, and using hyped words and acronyms won’t make up for this huge deficiency.

Given its hyped prices, and a highly concentrated and cash-burning business model which might expose investors to greater risks during economic downturns, C3.ai does not represent a good investment opportunity.