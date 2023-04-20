juliannafunk

Coloplast A/S (OTCPK:CLPBF) is one of the great businesses I like to own, but for several years now, the stock seems to be too expensive to qualify as a good investment. My last article about Coloplast was published in November 2022 and I called Coloplast still too expensive (despite the decline of 39% from the previous all-time high). But while I might have hoped for cheaper stock prices, Coloplast moved in line with the overall stock market and is now actually trading more than 20% higher again.

In the following article I will ask myself once again if I might be wrong about Coloplast and if the company might actually be worth the price it is trading for right now. And we will also take a quick look at the Danish stock market.

Business Description

(You can skip this part if you are already familiar with the business)

Coloplast was founded in 1954 as Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer and his wife Johanne Louis-Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag, after Elise Sørensen, a nurse, conceived the idea of the world's first adhesive ostomy bag as her sister had an operation and was afraid to go out in the public. Today, Coloplast is a business with 13,650 employees, is generating DKK 22.5 billion in annual sales and treated more than 2 million chronic users in 140 countries around the world.

Coloplast is operating in the so-called intimate healthcare space and is designing, manufacturing, and marketing ostomy-care-systems, disposable containment devices, paste, powder, seals, and wipes. Additionally, Coloplast is present in the urology and wound-care market and markets penile implants, slings for incontinence and prolapse, and wound dressings. Coloplast often acts as a direct supplier to its customers. And Coloplast is now reporting in five different business segments due to the acquisition of Atos Medical (we will get back to this), which led to the new business segment "Voice & Respiratory Care".

Extremely Consistent Growth

In many different regards, Coloplast is an outstanding and exceptional company. And one of the highlights is the high consistency in top line growth the company could report over the years. Although there have been some outliers in the past, Coloplast could report organic revenue growth rates around 7% for quite some time. Consistency is important and it is also easier to make precise assumptions for free cash flow in the years to come (we will get back to this). As I have mentioned several times in the past, Coloplast's business model with patients depending on the products for several decades makes revenue streams very predictable.

Coloplast Roadshow Presentation

The quarterly results for fiscal 2022/2023 are also once again in line with long-term growth rates. Revenue actually increased from DKK 5,169 million in the same quarter last year to DKK 6,105 million in the first quarter of this year - resulting in 18.1% YoY growth. When looking at top line growth in more detail, 2% growth stemmed from positive currency effects and the acquisition of Atos Medical contributed 9% growth to the top line and finally organic growth was 7% - in line with previous years. Operating profit also increased 7.6% year-over-year from DKK 1,649 million in the same quarter last year to DKK 1,774 million this quarter. Only diluted earnings per share fell out of line as the number declined 6.2% from DKK 5.66 in the same quarter last year to DKK 5.31 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022/23.

Coloplast Roadshow Presentation

And the company's guidance for this fiscal year is also in line with long-term growth rates as management is expecting organic growth rates to be between 7% and 8% once again. Reported revenue growth is expected to be a little higher (around 9% to 10%) but here expectations were lowered a bit from previously 11-12% growth.

Coloplast Q1/22-23 Presentation

More Signs of Stability

But not only top line is growing with impressive levels of stability - and it is actually quite rare that a business can grow with such consistency. Coloplast also has an extremely stable gross margin and operating margin. Gross margin in the last ten years was actually within a very narrow range of 67.2% on the lower end and 68.8% on the upper end. Operating margin is fluctuating a little more but is still extremely consistent and was in a range between 29.9% and 33.4%.

Data by YCharts

And return on invested capital was an impressive 42.15% on average in the last ten years - these are numbers only very few businesses can achieve.

Data by YCharts

Of course, these are also signs for a wide economic moat - as I have pointed out in my last two articles already. Coloplast was also profitable in every single year since 1988 (the oldest data available) - it is also an impressive result being profitable for 34 years in a row.

And as I have mentioned above, Coloplast will most likely be able to grow with a solid pace in the years to come and will also be able to grow with similar consistency in the coming years and maybe even decades.

Overvalued For a Long Time

And this consistency in growth is actually the problem we are facing with Coloplast. The company is growing with a solid pace and extremely high consistency, but it is not growing with the necessary rates to justify the current share price. And as Coloplast is growing with high consistency in the past, there is almost no reason to assume much higher growth rates in the years to come.

CAGR Since 2012 Since 2002 Since 1992 Earnings per share 7.85% 10.16% 13.79% Click to enlarge

When looking at the growth rates in the past, we see earnings per share grow with a CAGR of 7.85% in the last ten years. We can also look at longer timeframes and see earnings per share grow with a CAGR of 13.79% in the last 30 years. And let's be optimistic and take that high growth rate of 14% for the next few years - although it is highly unlikely in my opinion.

We are using a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for the stock. As basis we take a free cash flow of DKK 4,172 million (reported FCF for fiscal 2021/22). For the next 10 years we assume an optimistic 14% growth followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. We are also assuming a potential recession won't have any impact. When calculating with these assumptions (and a 10% discount rate as well as 212.4 million outstanding shares) we get an intrinsic value of DKK 863 for Coloplast.

And although these are very optimistic assumptions, Coloplast would still trade with a premium of 10% right now. In my opinion, we can look at Coloplast from many different angles, but the result is always the same: the stock is overvalued.

Of course, we can ask ourselves again and again if we are making the wrong assumptions about Coloplast. The stock is trading for an extreme premium and for very high valuation multiples for a very long time. And in this case several scenarios are possible. Of course, I could be wrong and Coloplast is actually fairly valued, and I underestimate the growth potential of the stock. Or Coloplast is just overvalued for several years.

Data by YCharts

In the last ten years, Coloplast was trading for an average P/E ratio as well as an average P/FCF ratio of 47 and such valuation multiples are not justified. Right now, Coloplast is trading for 46 times earnings and 65 times free cash flow. Of course, we can make the assumption that Coloplast will continue to trade at similar high multiples in the years to come - but that is an extremely risky bet I don't want to make.

Denmark Overvalued

When talking about Coloplast - a company from Denmark - it could also make sense to widen our focus and look at the Danish stock market, which is one of the most expensive in the world and trading for even higher valuation levels than the United States. Right now, Denmark is trading for a CAPE ratio of 36 and among those countries I have data it is the most expensive in the world.

Of course, we should never look at valuation multiples in isolation. The growth rates of an economy must also be taken into account. However, GDP in Denmark grew only about 2% in the last ten years - similar to most European countries.

Now one could point out that the major companies from Denmark - including companies like Novo Nordisk (NVO), Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF) or Chr. Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY) - are generating the biggest part of revenue outside of Denmark and therefore the growth of the Danish economy is not so decisive.

OMX Copenhagen 20 Monthly Chart (TradingView)

It is also worth pointing out that the major Danish index - the OMX Copenhagen 20 - had an impressive run since 2009 (when most stock markets around the world entered a bull market again). While the S&P 500 was performing quite well (and increased more than 500% since the March 2009 bottom), the OMX Copenhagen 20 could rally from about 200 at the bottom in 2009 to almost 2,100 right now - resulting in a 10x increase, which is a really impressive performance for an index.

To some point, the increase of Danish stocks (and the index) was certainly justified but a huge part of the rally also stemmed from the expansion of valuation multiples and in my opinion the Danish stock market is at a high risk for a major correction or steep bear market.

Conclusion

In a previous article about Novo Nordisk, I was also rather cautious about the company and said that it might be time to trim the position a little bit. And Coloplast is in a similar position. When looking at valuation multiples, Coloplast seems even more expensive than Novo Nordisk. Without any doubt, Coloplast is a great business - like Novo Nordisk - and I would like to own it - but not for the current price. The extremely high stock price makes it a terrible investment at this point, and I can't imagine investors making much money over the next few years by purchasing Coloplast at this point.

