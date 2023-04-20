ASML: Don't Be Worried About The Drop In New Orders

Apr. 20, 2023 8:58 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLFINTC, SSNLF, TSM
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
848 Followers

Summary

  • ASML released its 1Q23 results earlier this week and managed to outperform its own previous guidance and that of analysts.
  • Revenue growth continues to be strong and margins came in much better than anticipated.
  • The one negative to be pointed out from these results was a significant decrease in new orders compared to previous quarters, and large customers are possibly cutting back on investments.
  • Still, ASML has a very impressive and sticky backlog of €39 billion, which gives it a sufficient buffer to get through these challenging times.
  • I upgraded my estimates and rating on ASML as the company reported much better results than I anticipated.

ASML corporation office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

Investment thesis

I upgrade my rating on ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) from hold to buy and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's 1Q23 results which beat its previous guidance and that of Wall

Afbeelding met diagram Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

1Q23 revenue by region (ASML)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

ASML long-term targets (ASML)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Own estimates

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
848 Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.