Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136K Followers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Su - Director, IR

Wendell Huang - VP & CFO

C. C. Wei - Vice Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Gokul Hariharan - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bruce Lu - Goldman Sachs Group

Randy Abrams - Crédit Suisse

Charlie Chan - Morgan Stanley

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Brett Simpson - Arete Research Services

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna Financial Group

Laura Chen - Citigroup

Sunny Lin - UBS

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

Brad Lin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jeff Su

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to TSMC's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This is Jeff Su, TSMC's Director of Investor Relations and your host for today.

TSMC is hosting our earnings conference call via live audio webcast through the company's website at www.tsmc.com, where you can also download the earnings release materials. [Operator Instructions]. The format for today's event will be as follows: first, TSMC's Vice President and CFO, Mr. Wendell Huang, will summarize our operations in the first quarter 2023, followed by our guidance for the second quarter 2023. Afterwards, Mr. Huang, and TSMC's CEO, Dr. C.C. Wei, will jointly provide the company's key messages. Then we will open the line for questions and answers.

As usual, I would like to remind everybody that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the safe harbor notice that appears in our press release.

And now I would like to turn the call over to TSMC's CFO, Mr. Wendell Huang, for the summary of operations and the current quarter guidance.

Wendell

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.