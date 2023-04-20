Brandon Bell

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) recently declared its Q4 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. EPS beat by a cent while revenue missed expectations by $80 Million. Although the company seemed to back its full-year guidance, Mr. Market seems disappointed as the stock is down more than 4% pre-market as of this writing.

But this article is not about today's or even next month's price action. I have a history of analyzing AT&T's free cash flow ("FCF") before and after earnings, as covered in this article after 2022 Q4 results. But why FCF, you may ask?

Why cash flow over EPS

When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share [EPS]. I prefer free cash flow as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:

Earnings tend to be up and down depending on rare events and write-offs.

Earnings are more prone to GAAP-related fluctuations.

Cash flow is king.

Let's see how AT&T's fourth quarter results stack up from this perspective. Did AT&T deliver?

Total shares outstanding: 7.154 Billion

Billion Current quarterly dividend per share: $0.2775

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $1.985 Billion

Billion FCF in Q1: $1 Billion, as shown in the image below. Ouch! And this number is always widely followed with AT&T given their dividend commitment and capital needs. As reported here by Seeking Alpha, this low number maybe why the stock is getting hammered pre-market.

Billion, as shown in the image below. Ouch! And this number is always widely followed with AT&T given their dividend commitment and capital needs. As reported here by Seeking Alpha, this low number maybe why the stock is getting hammered pre-market. Payout ratio using Quarterly FCF: Almost 200%. That is, in this just reported quarter, AT&T's dividend commitment was twice its available FCF. Ouch indeed. But let's not fret yet. On a YoY comparison basis, AT&T actually did better in this department as the 2022's Q1 FCF was $984 Million.

EPS reported: 60 cents

cents Payout ratio using Quarterly EPS: 46% ($0.2775 divided by $0.60). This came in alright.

ATT Q1 Highlights (att.com)

The short answer to the question "Did AT&T Deliver?" is leaning towards no this time, as opposed to the emphatic yes at the end of Q4. But then, every company, even one as big as AT&T is not immune to seasonals ebbs and flows. So, let's look at Trailing Twelve Months' ("TTM") Free Cash Flow.

Total shares outstanding: 7.154 Billion

Billion Current annual dividend per share: $1.11

Annual FCF required to cover dividends: $7.94 Billion

Billion TTM FCF, including the latest quarter: $12.413 Billion.

Billion. Payout ratio using TTM FCF: 64% ($7.91 Billion divided by $12.4138 Billion)

($7.91 Billion divided by $12.4138 Billion) Payout ratio using TTM EPS: 44% ($1.11 divided by $2.54)

How do we look?

In a YoY comparison to Q1 2022, things are looking a little better on the FCF front. The fact that the debt level has remained steady since the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) spin-off is an encouraging sign. Back to this quarter's results, key highlights include the following:

AT&T once again showed a great deal of strength in post-paid net adds with 424,000 net adds. This was the 11th consecutive quarter in which the company reported a gain of 400,000 at least.

Business wireline is showing signs of a terminal decline once again but Mobility and Consumer wireline more than offset the former.

First-quarter revenues were $29.2 billion, up 1.0% year over year due to increases in Mobility and Consumer Wireline, which more than offset a decline in Business Wireline."

Both Post prepaid and post-paid churn rates were fractionally higher YoY.

Looking Forward

Although AT&T did not give out specific EPS or revenue guidance in this particular report, CEO John Stankey stated they are confident in backing their full-year guidance.

Using the higher end of guided EPS range of $2.35 to $2.45, AT&T's stock is trading at a forward multiple of 7.70 based on pre-market price action. That does sound excessively undervalued but let's not forget the expected EPS growth rate of 0.76%/yr for the next five years. That means, the stock is trading at a Price-Earnings/Growth ("PEG") of ~10. But this is not the best metric to evaluate AT&T as of us know.

The key with AT&T has always been and will always be its dividend. As shown by the numbers above, this looks fairly secure at this moment. Given the pre-market pressure, I won't be surprised to see AT&T breach the 6% yield mark soon, which would be at $18.50.

The median price target still remains at $22, although this is likely to change given how the stock is reacting right now. But all of a sudden, this is almost 20% away from the current market price and adding the yield gives us a 25% return to look forward to if patient.

Conclusion

While this (the low FCF and pre-market price action) may seem disappointing, let's not forget that AT&T's stock was at $16.21 when I reviewed its 2022 Q3 dividend coverage and since then, the stock has outperformed S&P 500 including this morning's sell-off. Long term AT&T investors would take that with both hands if the stock matches the market returns over the long term.

From a technical perspective, watch out for a close below the 200-Day moving averages to predict whether the stock will be under further downward pressure. The 200-Day moving average is about $18.50, which coincidentally is the 6% yield mark I referenced above. I'd suggest adding a little here if you believe you don't have enough exposure to this stock. However, if the yield goes above 6%, it may be time to indulge more.

Overall, this quarter wasn't terrible and I don't see any signs of its bad habits (debt, spending spree, and buying growth) returning yet. AT&T, personally, is a company that I don't expect too many good things from to be a part of my portfolio. If the company merely stays away from the bad things, I am going to hold and see what happens.

ATT Moving Avgs (Barchart.com)

What do you think about AT&T's Q1 earnings, in particular, and the stock in general? Please leave your comments below.