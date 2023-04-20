AT&T Q1 Earnings: Market Is Disappointed

Apr. 20, 2023 9:13 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)13 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.92K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T's Q1 number seems like a mixed bag, with free cash flow being the focus.
  • Although Q1's free cash flow seems low, it is higher YoY.
  • Stock is under pressure pre-market and the 6% yield mark is not far off.
  • My expectations for AT&T are merely to not do bad things, as opposed to doing great.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) recently declared its Q4 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. EPS beat by a cent while revenue missed expectations by $80 Million. Although the company seemed to back its full-year guidance, Mr. Market seems disappointed

ATT Q1 Highlights

ATT Q1 Highlights (att.com)

ATT Moving Avgs

ATT Moving Avgs (Barchart.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.92K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.