DKart/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Our last coverage of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) included an unusual twist. We actually made the argument that a more famous tech company was cheaper, even though P/E ratios said the opposite.

You can see that on this correct measure, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is actually cheaper than IBM. Y-Charts The reason the IBM stock price is low, despite the big jump in Enterprise value, is because a good deal of that EV is via debt. To IBM's credit, it has paid down a bit of the Red Hat acquisition related debt, but it still impacts our valuation perception today. With the rapid rise in interest rates and a plethora of opportunities around, we don't think we will chase IBM up here and continue to look for a two-digit price to get interested.

Source: Impressive Q3 Numbers, But The Stock Is Not Cheap.

The call was sound and IBM quickly gave back early gains. It is now flat over the last 6 months.

Data by YCharts

We look at the IBM Q1-2023 results and see if the company is delivering on expectations.

IBM Sales

IBM missed revenues estimates for the quarter, and the culprit was partially the stronger U.S. dollar exchange rate. Constant currency numbers were closer to the mark. The miss aside, we can see that revenues have flatlined year-over-year.

IBM Q1-2023 Press Release

While software and consulting segments were up, they were nothing to write home about with total increases in the low single digits. The offset was the drop in infrastructure segment sales. IBM has long struggled with delivering quality sales growth. As the chart below shows, from 2012 onwards, sales actually declined almost constantly.

Data by YCharts

The big spurt post COVID-19 came about as the Red Hat acquisition started paying dividends. The number above is an annual number and does not even reflect what happened in the most recent quarter. When you add the most recent data in, we can see that the growth spurt has stalled out again. This can be attributed to Red Hat coming in for a soft landing.

Red Hat up 8 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency.

Source: IBM 8-K Q1-2023.

Q4-2022 had seen a much stronger number.

Red Hat up 10 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency.

Source: IBM 8-K Q4-2022.

This, as expected, came up in the Q1 conference call:

Toni Sacconaghi I was just wondering if you could comment a little bit about Red Hat. I think I recall your guidance was for mid-teens growth for the year. And in the first quarter, it was 11% at constant currency but ex deferred revenue accounting was probably 7% or 8%. So how do we get confident that the back half of the year where there's little to no deferred revenue accounting contribution can be fundamentally like 17%, 18%, so an acceleration from 7% or 8% to 17% or 18%. Arvind Krishna So first of all, on Red Hat, as I think Jim answered in one of the prior questions and in some of the prepared remarks as well, we are now expecting 11% to 13% for the year. That's kind of where we expect Red Hat to be. And that's an all-in number for the year that's inclusive of Q1. So Q1 was at the bottom end of that range.

Source: IBM Q1-2023 Transcript.

So there was a solid downgrade to the Red Hat story, and even that lowered target requires back half acceleration. While analysts have not been exactly ebullient on the company's prospects, we think even the 3.5% growth outlook will prove too optimistic in late 2023 and beyond.

Seeking Alpha

Our thinking here comes from our macro outlook. Yes the company guided for 3-5% revenue growth in 2023, but we believe recession risks as well as the risks for the U.S. dollar to spike higher are substantial as we progress through the year. So while we may hit that number for Q2-2023, beyond that, we may see some contraction in the sales base.

Profitability

While we may fault IBM for not being able to keep up the revenue growth, there was nothing wrong with the profits. Across all segments, IBM kept up the stellar gross margins.

IBM Q1-2023 Press Release

At a time of high expense inflation and currency headwinds, this was a pretty superlative result.

IBM Stock Valuation & Outlook

IBM had guided down on free cash flow outlook for 2023 ($10.5 billion) last quarter relative to expectations ($11.0 billion). Post Q1-2023, they have stayed the course on that number. This is despite a weaker U.S. dollar over the past 3 months. We think there is some downside here, as a lot of our metrics suggest that the recession is very close or has already started.

On a valuation basis, IBM is trading at 13.5X P/E, something that arguably has discounted negative outcomes. But that multiple comes alongside very large amounts of debt and a bloated enterprise value. Free cash flow yield also looks great on the stock, not so much when you compare it on an enterprise value basis. One additional nuance here is that IBM has actually been cheaper on even the basic free cash flow yield metric for a good part of its recent history.

Data by YCharts

IBM of course used that giant free cash flow yield to pay its dividend and buy back its stock to offset the declining revenues. Those buybacks can be seen in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

That chart also shows that IBM has now put a pause on the buybacks. IBM discontinued buybacks in 2020, and that pause has continued in 2021-2023. The bulk of the free cash flow is anyway going to the dividends, and IBM is rightly focusing on its multiyear debt reduction initiative.

Data by YCharts

While that is the correct policy, it is likely to prevent major price gains for the stock.

Verdict

IBM has often been compared to a long-term bond. The price seems to concur, and IBM is now at almost the exact same price that it traded at on August 29, 2000, about 23 years ago.

Data by YCharts

Of course, you got your dividends and hence the bond analogy works. But if IBM is a bond, then its valuation should be impacted by risk-free rates. Here, we have shown the "spread" between the IBM dividends yield and the 1 year Treasury rate. The 0.35% premium is the lowest in the last decade. IBM, by yet another metric, is not cheap.

Data by YCharts

Our bigger point here about IBM is that despite the low P/E and the relatively high dividend yield amongst stocks, if a recession comes, there is big downside risk to this company. This is despite the almost certain upcoming 28th consecutive year of dividend increases. We still think that double-digit price moment will come, perhaps in 2023 or perhaps in 2024. With the huge debt load that IBM has, widening credit spreads should impact it far more than most other technology companies. We rate this a hold and will be on the lookout for an opportunity to sell defensive cash secured puts over the next few months.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.