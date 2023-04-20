Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 8:57 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136K Followers

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Wasserstrom - Head of Investor Relations

Roger Hochschild - Chief Executive Officer

John Greene - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Bob Napoli - William Blair

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Jeff Adelson - Morgan Stanley

Dominick Gabriele - Oppenheimer

Mark DeVries - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. My name is Chelsea, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter 2023 Discover Financial Services Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Eric Wasserstrom, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Eric Wasserstrom

Thank you, Chelsea, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to this morning's call. I'll begin on slide two of our earnings presentation, which you can find in the financial section of our Investor Relations website, investorrelations.discover.com.

Our discussion today contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our notices regarding forward-looking statements that appear in our first quarter earnings press release and presentation.

Our call today will include remarks from our CEO, Roger Hochschild; and John Greene, our Chief Financial Officer. After we conclude our formal comments, there will be time for a question-and-answer session. During the Q&A session, you’ll be permitted to ask one question followed by one follow-up question. After your follow-up questions, please return to the queue.

Now, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Roger.

Roger Hochschild

Thanks, Eric, and thanks

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.