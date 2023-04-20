Royal Caribbean: Recovery Seems Priced In

Apr. 20, 2023 10:25 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
808 Followers

Summary

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide.
  • Royal Caribbean's commercial prospects look quite good, with investment in services and natural headwinds as we experience population aging in the West.
  • The business has shown a history of being highly profitable, which it is forecast to return to. Deleveraging will be required, likely making distributions a medium-term dream.
  • Royal Caribbean's valuation looks to have priced in a full recovery, leaving little for investors to speculate on.

Couple relaxing and drinking wine on deck chairs in an over water bungalow.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Company description

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Royal Carbbean

Royal Caribbean outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Seeking Alpha

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Seeking Alpha

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
808 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.