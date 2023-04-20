courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Company description

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Royal Caribbean's share price had been achieving sustained gains until the pandemic when it lost a substantial amount of value due to the various lockdowns globally. Although it has bounced back somewhat, the business remains far below its pre-pandemic level.

Financial analysis

Royal Caribbean Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Royal Caribbean's performance for the last decade. The business performed surprisingly well before the pandemic.

Revenue

It may be surprising to some but Royal Caribbean officially recorded growth for the last decade, at a fairly low 1% rate. This hides what was an impressive run until FY20 when the business generated a growth rate of 5%. The pandemic was a disaster, however, with an 80% decline in sales during FY20, and a further 31% in FY21. Unlike the airline industry which still did emergency flights and haulage, there is very little scope for repurposing cruise ships.

The pandemic continues to weigh on the business somewhat, as we have seen some locations still in lockdown until recently, such as Cities in China, as well as many consumers remaining hesitant to travel. These factors are slowly subsiding and should act as a natural tailwind over the coming 12-36 months as people feel encouraged to travel again and "return to normal".

With an aging population in many developed countries, there is a growing market for cruises targeted at older adults. Generally, cruises have suited the older generation due to the ability to visit several locations and have constant services provided. This trend has given Royal Caribbean the confidence to consistently order new ships, knowing that demand will be there over time. Most recently, it took ownership of the "Wonder of the Sea", the largest cruise ship in the world. Not only this but the company has 2 larger ships due to debut in 2024. These ships should lead to a substantial increase in sales at these milestone dates.

One of the key trends impacting the cruise industry is the increasing demand for unique and personalized experiences. Consumers are increasingly seeking out more tailored experiences that cater to their individual/family preferences while seeking to avoid the organizational needs that come with this. Cruises have been perfect for this as Royal Caribbean has looked to cram as many services as possible into its cruises in order to attract a wide variety of people. Royal Caribbean offers a wide range of dining options, entertainment venues, and recreational activities, as well as exclusive experiences such as private island destinations (Cococay island) and specialty cruises.

Another trend impacting the industry is the shift towards environmentally sustainable practices. Cruise companies are under increased pressure to reduce their environmental impact and adopt more sustainable practices, similar to how the airline industry is under constant scrutiny. This has the potential to increasingly deter consumer spending as it is difficult to make this a "green" activity. This being said, "Utopia of the Sea", one of the 2 ships launching in 2024 is due to be an LNG-powered ship, which can be sold as a cleaner option.

Finally, the cruise industry is also impacted by global economic conditions. With inflation remaining persistently high, consumers are suffering from a decline in discretionary income as living costs bite. This is an issue as it discourages holiday traveling as consumers focus on defensive actions to protect finances. This is expected to last for another year before inflation reaches a sustainable level and rates can decline, however, this is uncertain. It should be noted that those who can afford to go on cruises are generally consumers who are doing fine currently and so we are not expecting a substantial impact.

Margins

Royal Caribbean experienced a period of improving margins, peaking at around 30% EBITDA and a NI margin of c.17%. Our objective is not to assess the company's current margins but whether these levels are achievable again. This is because the company is still lacking scale, having only released all ships for operation in Jun22. For this reason, the FY22 numbers exclude a substantial amount of earnings potential which will push up margins.

The key risk to margins we see currently is fuel costs. As we are all aware, inflationary pressures stem in large part from rising energy costs, which Russia contributed to largely when it invaded Ukraine. Bunker prices remain elevated in line with oil prices, which makes it difficult to achieve the running costs it did previously.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that Royal Caribbean has hedged 55% of its FY23 forward consumption, which should at least mean the company avoids any unwanted volatility.

Further, another factor that could be a hindrance to margins is people costs. Since Covid-19, we have seen high wage inflation and difficulty finding employees for roles. This also has the potential to tighten margins in the coming years.

Balance sheet

Royal Caribbean's balance sheet has been quite thoroughly damaged by the pandemic. The company has taken on a substantial amount of debt, losing almost all of its equity value. This will mean it is not "business as usual" from a financial perspective, as rather than dividends and buybacks returning, we will likely see aggressive deleveraging. Now the good news is that the company can generate a substantial amount of cash. In FY19, Royal Caribbean generated $3.8BN in CF. If we assume capex spending comes down to c.$1.5-2BN, Management can deleverage at a rate of c.$1.8-2.3BN per year. This is only based on FY19 sales levels, which Royal Caribbean should exceed in FY23. Therefore, although this is a concern that needs constant monitoring, we do not consider the business broken.

Outlook

Royal Caribbean outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above are Wall Street's consensus estimates for how the following 5 years will develop.

Revenue is expected to grow at an impressive rate of 16%, driven by improving trading conditions and new ship orders. With the potential for economic weakening in FY23, FY24 may end up being the first "normal" year since FY19. The numbers are somewhat lumpy as they include future ship deliveries, including Icon of the Seas on Jan24, Utopia of the Seas on May24, Star of the Seas in 2025, and an unnamed ship of equal scale in 2026.

Interestingly, analysts expect rapid margin reversion, with EBITDA-M reaching 28% next year and 30% from then on. This will likely be driven by aggressive pricing on locations, which seems reasonable for two reasons. Firstly, the ability to go on cruises has been limited and so consumers will be eager to experience this. Secondly, Royal Caribbean has been continually beefing up its services on ships, which they can use to justify the price to consumers while coming at a small marginal cost to the business.

Peer analysis

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of Royal Caribbean's profitability to a host of consumer discretionary peers. Our purpose is not to compare the company's current performance, but where it intends to be in the next 24 months. With an EBITDA margin of c.30% and a high single-digit FCF conversion, Royal Caribbean would be a market-leading option for investors.

Furthermore, we know that growth is going to be fantastic, driven by a strong order book of ships and a continuation of the status quo pre-Covid.

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

To value Royal Caribbean, the key is to understand the forward multiple. The company is currently trading at a 31% earnings premium, a 12% EBITDA premium, and a 40% sales premium. Royal Caribbean is also trading at its pre-Covid NTM EBITDA multiple average of 10x. This to us suggests the recovery is priced in. Upside will thus come with taking a longer-term view, looking for value from the additional ships and incremental margin improvements.

Final thoughts

Commercially we like Royal Caribbean. The industry is experiencing strong tailwinds and the business operates with attractive economics. With a full year's operations in FY23, and new ships following this, we can see a rapidly improving business on the cards. Our issue is that the markets have already priced this in, leaving very little for investors beyond the execution risk.