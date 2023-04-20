Xiaolu Chu

An Earnings Disappointment

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its earnings for Q1, 2023, on April 19th. They were, to put it mildly, a disappointment for bulls. What's worse, macro conditions (which we'll explore below) seem to indicate that conditions aren't getting much better. Let's dive in.

Despite cutting prices multiple times over the past four months, the expected boost in demand failed to materialize. On the previous conference call, management had guided to an annual of 1.8 million (and up to 2 million, in a perfect world), and noted that the challenge to hit this number would be supply related, not a function of demand.

This quarter's deliveries of 422,875 vehicles was, then, a disappointment. In order to come close to hitting this delivery target, the automaker will need to deliver roughly 525,000 per quarter for the remainder of 2023, which does not seem exactly realistic.

As a natural extension of price cuts, margins were also compressed to around 19%. This is, bulls point out, far better than legacy automakers (Ford Motor Company's (F) margin, for example, is around 7%). We won't belabor points about margin except for the fact that we still believe they have room to fall back towards Tesla's historical operating margin numbers in the low-double digits.

The line that "orders exceed production" from the Q4 conference call was repeated again on this Q1 call. Given the miss on deliveries, we find this statement (as we did last time) to be curious.

Bulls will likely look to capitalize on this statement, but we point out that inventory numbers tell a different story.

Tesla Investor Presentation

We direct readers to the line titled "Global Vehicle Inventory (days of supply)." The days of supply metric is used to smooth out the relationship between units sold and inventory on hand--steady numbers over time can indicate efficiency, while rising or falling numbers can indicate problems with moving product.

Even relatively small changes can have a big impact, and Tesla's own days of supply metric has been rising over the past five quarters. This, to our minds, flies in the face of the orders exceed production capacity narrative. Why, then, would inventory be on the move upward?

Corporate Headwinds For Tesla

While it may not be immediately obvious that the recent banking sector crisis could have an impact on Tesla, we believe that it might. Given that Tesla is valued largely on its ability to deliver future results, credit market indicators (that is, how willing or unwilling are lenders to lend) are quite important for both Tesla, which is an extremely capital-intensive business, and its customers, who generally need to borrow to purchase its product.

FRED

First, let's consider the situation for Tesla as a company. The above chart shows the percentage of domestic banks that are surveyed by the Fed and which are currently tightening lending standards (i.e., credit) for large and middle-market companies. Upward ticks on the indicator (it currently sits at 44%) mean that an increasing number of banks are pulling back on lending or are placing more stringent requirements on doing so. The chart above extends out to the beginning of 2023.

Given the collapse of several regional banks and the current uncertainty regarding the ripple effect throughout the economy, we do not believe it unreasonable to assume that most banks have tightened their corporate lending standards even further since the previous survey.

Bulls may contend that this isn't a show-stopper for Tesla. The company has roughly $1 billion in long term debt currently and another $1 billion in short term debt. However, the company does have large expansion plans which, if it were to execute with debt funding, it could find terms to be less agreeable than before.

We also want to point out that the above metric also potentially impacts the customer market for Tesla's much-hyped semi-truck. If potential corporate buyers of its class 8 vehicle need to enter into a more strict lending environment, they may also consider delaying their purchase. Corporate hesitancy to replace fleets and other capital equipment is something being felt in other sectors of the economy, and it seems only a matter of time before it reaches the auto industry.

The Consumer Side

Auto purchases are large decisions. For the vast majority of buyers, financing is needed, and that financing must come from a bank. Further, an auto purchase is typically something that can either be delayed or easily substituted. (For example, if I am in a major crunch and have to buy a car now, it's likely that I will try to find the most cost-effective option.)

The emerging banking crisis along with the Fed's decision to raise interest rates yet again by 0.25% has only solidified fears amongst economists that the country will be heading into a recession.

This is where we want to point out that consumers, like recessions, can be funny things and hard to predict. Even if the country avoids a full-blown repeat of 2008's recession, it is not difficult to imagine that consumers will begin to moderate their spending behavior in anticipation of a coming recession. They will perhaps cut back on large expenses, vacations, or purchases as they read headlines about layoffs, bank failures, and cracks in the economic engine. For companies like Tesla, this is bad.

Banks aren't helping on the consumer side, either.

FRED

The above chart details the percentage of banks surveyed by the Fed who are currently tightening consumer standards for auto lending up to February 6, 2023 (the last date data is available).

In the latest reading, the percentage of banks tightening jumped quite a bit, to 17% from 2% at the previous reading. Once again, we can reasonably imagine that the additional increase to interest rates coupled with a general sense of unease in the banking sector could cause further tightening of lending standards for auto loans.

The Hits Keep Coming

All of the above is, as you may imagine, not good for Tesla. Not only will it be more difficult to secure financing at the corporate level at competitive rates, but consumers are likely to continue to feel the squeeze as well and delay auto purchases.

It's exactly the wrong time, then, for Tesla to lose any bit of competitive advantage in the marketplace, which, unfortunately, seems about to happen. The news that Tesla could lose eligibility for the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit on its Model 3 vehicle as early as March of this year made a big splash, although now that appears to no longer be the case, and instead the EV credit for a Model 3 looks to be cut in half (still not great, but better than full elimination). The potential loss of this credit has to due largely to the percentage of sourcing from China for Tesla's batteries, thought the company says its working on resolving this issue.

We think that the timing of the pending tax credit cut is, to put it bluntly, bad. It coincides with a falling number of consumers saying that they prefer to buy a Tesla over other EVs, an increasingly competitive marketplace for EVs as traditional manufacturers ramp up production, and (as mentioned above) deteriorating market conditions.

With all of this in mind, it's not difficult to imagine a potential buyer being swayed to look elsewhere for an electric vehicle that does offer the full $7,500 credit when the Model 3 no longer does.

The Bottom Line

Despite its price having fallen from its peak over a year ago, Tesla still commands a premium valuation.

TSLA v F, NTM EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

We believe that Tesla, Inc.'s disappointing Q1 earnings results are the outcome of a broader macroeconomic slowdown. We also believe the stock is vulnerable to the follow-on effects of the banking crisis and the likely slowdown in borrowing that is to come. For that reason, our opinion on Tesla, Inc. remains negative.