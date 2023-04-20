Tesla: The Hits Keep Coming

Apr. 20, 2023 10:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)8 Comments
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • After disappointing Tesla, Inc. earnings, the company CFO seemed to abandon the 20% gross margin target.
  • Credit standards for auto and corporate lending are tightening.
  • Based on Q1, Tesla has major catching up to do to hit 2 million deliveries in 2023.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

An Earnings Disappointment

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its earnings for Q1, 2023, on April 19th. They were, to put it mildly, a disappointment for bulls. What's worse, macro conditions (which we'll explore below) seem to indicate that conditions aren't getting much better. Let's dive

Operational summary

Tesla Investor Presentation

Large lending

FRED

Auto lending tightening

FRED

TSLA v F, NTM EV/EBITDA

TSLA v F, NTM EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
1.73K Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist and will be corrected if identified. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal, and readers should not utilize anything in our research as a sole decision point for transacting in any security for any reason.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.