AT&T: You Were Warned
Summary
- A few weeks ago, we offered an AT&T Inc. earnings preview and suggested taking some profit on any meaningful bounce, and the stock did offer an opportunity at $20.
- AT&T Inc.'s Q1 earnings were mixed.
- Free cash flow metrics are key to the dividend, and this came in much lower than expected.
- There has been progress on the debt, but it took a bump higher this quarter.
- We're about to raise prices at my private investing ideas service, BAD BEAT Investing, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) continues to be a name we own, and it just reported earnings. However, a few weeks ago we issued a cautionary tale and suggested selling a chunk of your position before the market started rolling over. We believe that process will start to unfold in the coming weeks. We are now in earnings season, and this is one catalyst we believe will help trigger the next leg lower in the market. The bottom line is that we believe earnings estimates as a whole will be coming down further, and the market will revalue lower. We are still at S&P 500 Futures (SPX) 4150, and we are well over 18X earnings, which is very expensive and will be getting more expensive if and when earnings estimate fall.
Turning to AT&T, we suggested selling as shares approached $20. Not to sell all of the positions. But to take a chunk off and reinvest at lower prices. As of now, shares are down 8% on earnings. There were some surprises here, and some notable strengths and weaknesses. The quarter was mixed. Shares are down as the Street tries to digest the quarter and the outlook.
Our main concern is that the AT&T Inc. dividend is covered by free cash flow, and debt is coming down. But we are negative on the market for the next few months. Let us discuss.
AT&T Q1 results in context
This earnings season is critical, as the markets are looking for direction as they have been pinned in a range the last few weeks. We just do not see meaningful upside much past 4200 on the SPX and think risk-reward is imbalanced here. That said, the company is slowly seeing its financial position improve, while investing in the future. However, we do believe telecoms will be stepping up their promotional activity to attract and retain customers. It's a dog eat dog world, as they say. This can hit revenues.
AT&T reports a Q1 revenue "miss"
Overall, our revenue expectations for AT&T Inc.'s Q4 2022 were slightly more conservative relative to consensus. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus of $30.24 billion. We expected revenue to be right at $30.2 billion, with minimal year-over-year growth. With $30.14 billion in revenues, this was a "miss" of $80 million vs consensus, and $40 million versus our estimates. In effect, however, it was in line.
AT&T Q1 revenue drivers
Wireless postpaid growth saw 0.542 million adds, and these continue to be boosted by 5G availability as well as promotions put into place during the quarter. AT&T also reported 0.272 million fiber net adds, which surpassed our estimate of 0.215 million fiber net adds. Both of these results are strong, and postpaid adds continue to be industry-leading. The fiber add result now marks the 13th straight quarter of 0.2 million adds or more. For 5G, they are now covering over 160 million people. That is quite impressive and well above the pace management expected just a year ago. Domestic wireless service revenues were up 5.2%, and they had strong mobility operational performance. Consumer broadband revenues were up 7.3%. Overall, the results were "ok."
AT&T Q1 bottom line earnings
So, the roughly in-line topline performance, which grew 1.4%, helped drive the bottom line to a beat versus consensus in conjunction with cost savings measures. This is perhaps the most bullish point of the quarter. The company is now on pace to see $6 billion in run-rate cost savings before the end of the year 2023. That is strong. It can help preserve earnings.
That said, analysts were looking for $0.59, and this was surpassed by $0.01. Our target range was $0.56-$0.60, so this was at the higher end. Expenses still remain a bit higher than we would like, but the cost savings efforts are notable. Operating expenses were $24.1 billion, about flat from a year ago. Operating income grew from last year to $6.0 billion, up $500 million.
Remember, we like AT&T as a dividend play. When we suggest selling, it is not because the sky is falling. We do believe the market is headed lower. But we also teach our members how to trade around a core position and increase their overall returns. This is on top of call selling against long positions that pay a dividend.
That said, we simply wanted you to be able to get a better price, and that opportunity arose. $1.00-$1.50 per share may not seem like much, but it is about 6-9 months of dividends. For the dividend, it is all about cash flow. Free cash flow is critical
AT&T Q1 free cash flow fails to cover dividend
Free cash flow is critical to covering the dividend payment. We targeted Q1 free cash flow would be $2.5 billion. Free cash flow was just $1.0 billion. We were off on our expectations, as cash from operating activities was $6.7 billion, and capex was $4.3 billion, while cash for vendor financing was a wildcard and was $2.1 billion. With dividends paid of $2.01 billion, after dividends, the free cash flow is negative $1 billion. Overall, the payout ratio was 200%. However, for the year, the payout ratio is still projected to be in the 60% range, as Q1 is generally a weaker quarter for free cash flow.
AT&T's debt
The AT&T Inc. debt remains a huge risk. Did you know that, despite the efforts to reduce debt, that debt increased sequentially? Ouch. Keep in mind with interest rates rising so much that debt refinancing or new debt taken on will be at much higher rates and increase interest expense. However, there is a long time until most maturities, so it is not an immediate concern. The company uses debt to grow. Management had been improving the balance sheet by selling off assets and paying down its debt. The net debt was $132.2 billion to start Q1, and they ended with $137.5 billion of total debt, with net debt of $134.7 billion considering cash. The net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 3.2X. That said, the company believes in the next two years it will chip this ratio down to 2.5x.
Final thoughts on AT&T Q1 and the outlook
This AT&T Inc. report was mixed. The outlook remains a bit cloudy, but we think it was wise to take some off the table at around $20 per share. The debt took a minor bump higher, but it continues to be addressed. The dividend was not even close to being covered, but for the year, it will be covered. As we look ahead to 2023, we see revenue growing 3%-4% on better pricing and more customer adds. We see earnings coming in around $2.40-$2.55 for the year. That puts shares at about 8X FWD EPS, which is pretty attractive, but we still think you will be able to get shares for $17 again.
Overall, we stand by our recent call to sell AT&T Inc. stock at $20 and to consider repurchasing lower. We think you get that chance on these results as well as a broader market selloff.
Your opinion matters
Is waiting for AT&T Inc. at $17 too conservative? Do you like the name for income? Do you think it is foolish to sell around the core position? Have a better name for income to recommend? Let the community know below.
The #1 service ran by hedge fund analysts. Come win NOW. Annual prices increase 25% & the monthly prices increase 40% May 1st.
Join our community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing, on sale NOW, before prices go up
Our analysts are available all day during market hours for you!
- Learn how to best position yourself in any market
- Available all day during market hours with a vibrant chat
- Swing trade ideas each week, daily market guidance
- Crystal clear entries, profit taking, and stop levels
- We teach you hedging techniques to protect your money
- Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one attention
This article was written by
We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.
The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (6)