AT&T (NYSE:T) reported quarterly results that were pretty solid overall, as its operational progress was compelling, especially in the wireless business. But cash flows were much weaker than expected, which has caused some worries among investors, driving shares lower. While AT&T has maintained its free cash flow guidance for the current year, that guidance looks somewhat less certain relative to the past. Still, the dividend looks safe and the valuation is far from demanding.

On Thursday, AT&T saw its shares slump 5% in pre-market trading following the release of its first-quarter earnings results. This share price decline was not caused by weak top and bottom-line numbers, however:

While revenues marginally missed estimates by around 0.4%, the company beat earnings per share estimates by 1.7%. Overall, we can say that revenues and profits were relatively in line with what the analyst community had forecasted. The bad share price reaction was caused by something else, AT&T's weak cash generation.

For the first quarter, analysts had forecasted that AT&T would generate free cash flows of $3 billion. The company has been guiding toward full-year free cash flows of at least $16 billion. It always was clear that this would be back-loaded to some degree, which is why it's not surprising to see that the analyst estimate for Q1, $3 billion, was below the mathematical average for the year of $4 billion (or more).

But during the first quarter, AT&T fell way behind the $3 billion Wall Street estimate and the $4 billion forecasted average for each quarter this year, based on the company's guidance.

Instead, AT&T generated just $1 billion of free cash during the first quarter, which was the result after $6.7 billion of operating cash flows have been adjusted for the company's capital investments. Investors didn't like the fact that free cash generation was well below estimates, as this naturally brings up questions about AT&T's balance sheet strength, its deleveraging progress, and the safety of the dividend. To make things short, I believe that there won't be any problems here - the dividend still looks safe, and AT&T will still make progress in lowering its debt load this year, although the progress will be back-loaded towards the second half of the year. That's not positive, as it will mean somewhat higher interest expenses compared to a scenario where AT&T pays down debt earlier, but the difference will not be overly material, and does, I believe, not justify a $6 billion market capitalization decline.

Still, we should delve into the reasons for the free cash flow shortfall. Free cash flow consists of two metrics, a company's operating cash flow, and its capital spending. So when free cash flow is weaker than expected, this can be caused by lower than expected operating cash generation, or by higher capital spending (or by a combination of these two contributing factors). In AT&T's case, operating cash flows were quite solid, although weaker compared to the previous year's quarter, which is somewhat surprising at first sight, as profit and EBITDA generation were strong (more on that later).

AT&T explains that its operating cash flows nevertheless declined by around $1 billion year over year, or by around 15%, mainly due to working capital changes and lower securitizations. When a company's accounts receivable grow more than its accounts payable, working capital builds up, for example, which weakens operating cash flows in the near term. But that does not last forever, of course, and it can be expected that this will eventually reverse, which is why operating cash flows will see a boost from working capital reduction at some point in the future. Similarly, when inventory grows, operating cash flows decline in the near term, but that will be reversed as well once inventory levels normalize. These trends worked against AT&T in the first quarter, but since things should normalize in the future, it seems credible when AT&T states that cash flows should be stronger during the remainder of the year - working capital surely won't build up forever. Some working capital ebbs and flows are normal, and I believe that investors shouldn't worry about them too much. Securitization is when a company monetizes some of its receivables, and since AT&T has been less active when it comes to securitizations in the first quarter, its operating cash flows took a hit. But again, that shouldn't be a long-term issue.

Looking at capital investments, we see that AT&T has spent $6.4 billion on total investments, which includes $4.3 billion in traditional capital expenditures and another $2.1 billion in vendor financing. Subtracting those from AT&T's operating cash flows and $800 million of DirecTV contributions that are not recorded in operating cash flows gets us to exactly $1.0 billion of free cash generation. Capital spending was heavily impacted by AT&T's vendor financing spending, if that had been zero, free cash generation would have totaled more than $3 billion. It is, I believe, highly unlikely that vendor financing spending will remain at the level seen in Q1 going forward, which should help improve free cash flows.

So going forward, free cash generation should improve due to two contributing factors: Working capital normalization which will result in higher operating cash flows, and lower capital spending, which will improve the free cash flow conversion rate. Whether AT&T will ultimately hit the $16 billion free cash flow goal this year is not guaranteed, but the fact that management has reiterated that part of its FY 2023 guidance should ease investor concerns. And even if that goal was to be missed, e.g. if AT&T were to generate $15 billion of free cash flow this year, that would not be a disaster.

The dividend costs AT&T $7.9 billion, thus the payout would still be well covered even if free cash flows come in at slightly less than $15 billion. In fact, if that were the final FCF number for this year, AT&T would still be able to pay down $7 billion of debt this year, which would be quite meaningful. AT&T has also reiterated its guidance of reaching a 2.5x net leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) in early 2025, or around two years from now. I thus believe that while the FCF timing isn't great, it's not really consequential in the long run, as things are still looking solid from a dividend coverage and deleveraging perspective.

Solid Operational Performance

AT&T also performed well when it comes to other business metrics. The company has been adding new customers in its wireless business at a healthy rate in the past, and that continued during the first quarter, as T added more than 400,000 postpaid subscribers. This, combined with pricing and tight cost controls, allowed AT&T to grow the EBITDA from its mobility unit by 8% year over year, to a new record level for any first quarter. This should ease worries about the competitive landscape and potential pressures from T-Mobile US (TMUS) - it looks like AT&T is doing quite fine despite the competition.

AT&T also has been adding new customers in its broadband business, where net additions totaled more than 270,000 during the first quarter, or more than 1 million annualized. Relative to the current subscriber base, that's an annualized growth rate of close to 20%, which is very attractive, I believe. If strong growth can be maintained for the foreseeable future, that should help improve both revenues and margins meaningfully.

Final Thoughts

AT&T has a significant debt load, and in a rising rates environment, that's not great. But interest rates have been locked in and debt maturities are well laddered, while AT&T's long-term free cash generation should be sufficient to reduce debt levels meaningfully.

Q1 free cash flows were weak, but things will improve going forward, as capital spending should slow down and since working capital levels will normalize.

I believe that the dividend is safe, and the yield is quite attractive, at close to 6%. With AT&T trading for just 8x this year's expected profits, the valuation is far from demanding, and the price slump following the earnings release could turn out to be a nice buying opportunity.