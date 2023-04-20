Rates Are Close Peaking; I Am Cautious On Equities

  • Silicon Valley Bank's collapse signaled the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy.
  • The Fed Funds futures market expects the Fed to start cutting rates towards the end of 2023.
  • Consumer spending will face more challenges as pandemic relief programs expire.
  • Interest rates could fall further as investors seek out safe havens due to higher recession risk. Negative forward equity returns seem likely.
  • Long short-term and long-term treasuries versus a short SPY and/or IWM position could be an interesting 6-to-9-month trade.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

The U.S. economy had been showing signs that it was beginning to slow down towards the end of February. Key surveys point to a slowdown in hiring intentions, particularly among small business and manufacturing industries. High frequency credit

U.S. GDP Forecast from Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Fed Sr. Loan Officer Survey

Federal Reserve

Fed Rate Cut/Rise Probabilites

CME Fed Watch Tool

Graph of U.S. 2 Year Bond Yield

Bloomberg

2 Year 10 Year Spread with recession bars

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Graph of credit card data real time spend

BofA Global Research, Image Obtained From Twitter

Graph of NFIB Small Business Hiring Index

NFIB

Graph of Average of employment from fed surveys

Federal Reserve, Author's Calculations

Figure 1. Personal Saving Rate. See accessible link for data.

Federal Reserve

Graph of PCE Price Index vs. Fed Funds Rate

BLS, Bloomberg

Graph of Zillow Rent Index vs. PCE Housing

Zillow, BLS

Graph of M2 Money Supply vs. CPI

Bloomberg

Graph of Treasury Curve Spreads, Fed Funds, and the S&P 500

Bloomberg

