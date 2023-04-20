Hyster-Yale Materials: Lifting Up The Business

Apr. 20, 2023 11:17 AM ETHyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)
DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
40 Followers

Summary

  • HY's top line growth should be driven by healthy bookings and backlogs, new product development, and technological advancement.
  • Bottom line should benefit from improvement in supply chain constraints, higher-priced backlog, and moderation in inflation.
  • I have a buy rating on the stock.

Worker loading pallet with a forklift into a truck.

BraunS/E+ via Getty Images

About the company

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) is a leading full-line lift truck manufacturer. The company also offers a broad array of solutions, including attachments for lift trucks, telematics, automation, fleet management services, and hydrogen fuel cell power products. HY has three

HY's segment distribution

HY's segment distribution (HY's investor presentation)

Lift truck business' unit bookings and backlog

Lift truck business' unit bookings and backlog (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from HY)

HY's Lift truck business' operating margins

Operating margin chart (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from HY)

DCF Valuation for HY

DCF Valuation (Created by DzD Analysis using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

DzD Analysis profile picture
DzD Analysis
40 Followers
I'm a mechanical engineering graduate turned equity research analyst, specializing in companies in the industrial sector. With my technical background and experience in financial analysis, I offer a unique perspective on investment opportunities in this space. My passion for the stock market has led me to pursue the CFA designation, and I am committed to continuing my education and staying up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in the industry. Do follow me to support my work.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.