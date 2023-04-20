Travel + Leisure Co.: Wait For Better Times

Apr. 20, 2023 11:40 AM ETTravel + Leisure Co. (TNL)
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Vacation ownership services provider Travel + Leisure Co. reported healthy figures for 2022, but its outlook is not quite as bullish.
  • This, combined with uncertain stock markets and a recessionary economy, cloud its outlook for 2023. Its forward P/E is still competitive, but I am going with some caution on it.
  • Investors who are bullish on travel or with a longer-term investing horizon can still consider it, but for those who would like to play it safe I'm going with Hold.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

African-American tourists with suitcases in front of the rented apartment

blackCAT

Since the last time I wrote about the vacation ownership rental provider Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE:TNL) in January, its price has corrected by 4.2%. This was in contrast with its robust growth up to that time, but things have

Price Return

Source: Seeking Alpha

Income Statement

Source: Travel + Leisure Co.

Margins over time

Source: Travel + Leisure Co.

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
422 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.