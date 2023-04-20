blackCAT

Since the last time I wrote about the vacation ownership rental provider Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE:TNL) in January, its price has corrected by 4.2%. This was in contrast with its robust growth up to that time, but things have changed since.

It released its full-year figures and importantly, its outlook for the year, which could be playing on investor sentiment. It does not help that the stock markets have been uncertain during this time and a recessionary year can seriously cloud the prospects of consumer discretionary companies.

In a few days, TNL releases its first-quarter results for 2023 (Q1 2023). These can offer more insight into what to expect. Here I take a closer look at its recent past numbers and its outlook to see what could be next for the company and then drill down to its market multiples to assess what they say about the stock.

Healthy 2022 performance

Its performance was not bad at all in 2022, even though it was slightly below the expectations I put out in January this year. Its net revenue grew by 13.8% year-on-year [YoY], compared to my projection of a 15% rise and was below analysts' expectations too. Its basic EPS at USD 4.3 was also a bit lower than my estimate of USD 4.5, but it is still an over 20.2% increase from 2021.

The difference between my projections and the results came in for two reasons. The first was the company's gross Vacation Ownership Interest [VOI] sales, which came in at USD 1.9 billion, compared to TNL's expectations of USD 1.95-2 billion. The second was the drag from the rest of its revenue sources, which include service and membership fees and consumer financing. Net sales ex-VOI grew by just 2.2% in Q4 2022, down from a much healthier 6.4% for 2022 as a whole, as subscription revenue declined and a strong US dollar played its part too.

Demand could slow down

The key question now, though, is what do these past trends mean for the company's future? As it happens, TNL has provided an outlook for not just the full year 2023 but also for Q1 2023. For the coming quarter, it expects gross VOI sales to come in between USD 400- 420 million. Assuming that it comes in at the average of this range, the company will see an increase of 8.2% YoY in the number. This is a stark slowdown compared to the 33% rise seen in 2022.

Total revenues could slow down even more considering that ex-VOI sales have been muted recently. Some of it was to be expected considering that last year, a base effect of COVID-19 was still in place. But the actual figures will reflect how far the company is witnessing a general demand slowdown. For context, three years before the pandemic, the company's revenue grew between 2-4%. I reckon if the numbers are at the lower end of the range or even less, that would reflect a genuine demand decline.

Next, let's consider the earnings figure. The company's projections for its adjusted EBITDA figures for Q1 2023 are in the range of USD 170 to 180 million. This is just a 3% YoY increase, considering the average, which too, is a significant slowing down from the 10% increase seen for 2022. This is not surprising though, considering that revenue growth is expected to cool off. That said, based on the past net income to adjusted EBITDA ratio, there could still be some increase in basic EPS.

In sum, both revenue and earnings growth in the next quarter is likely to slow down in the upcoming results but are likely to continue seeing an increase.

What the market multiples say

However, for the purpose of considering investing in the stock or not, we need to consider the EPS for the full year. TNL expects its adjusted EBITDA to come in between USD 920 to 940 million. If the diluted EPS comes in at 37.5% of adjusted EBITDA per share, like last year, there can be some 7% increase in the number this year to USD 4.5. This is both a simplistic and conservative estimate, though. Analysts' consensus estimate is at a more bullish USD 5.3.

No matter how we look at it, though, the company's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio looks competitive. Based on analysts' estimates, the forward P/E comes in at 7.5x, while based on my estimate it is at 8.8x. This compares to a 14.4x figure for the consumer discretionary sector. Based on this, it continues to look like a good buy to me.

The downside

However, the downside of a weak economy cannot be overlooked. It might play a part in slowing the company down more than expected. My projections are based significantly on the figures we saw last year as a whole. But if say net VOI sales, were to be a lower proportion of its revenues in the coming quarter than the 41% in 2022, as they were in Q1 2022, at 37%, revenues could certainly disappoint.

It is of some comfort that the company has a tendency to bounce back (see chart below), at least in terms of margins. To this extent, it is a lot like other luxury stocks that see a sharp dip during recessions but are quickly able to make up for it. And indeed, TNL can be seen as a luxury purchase, since vacation ownership is not affordable to many. This indicates that even if 2023 were to be a tough year for it, the company can recover fast.

What next?

So here we have a near-luxury stock, that can be expected to see some softening this year. This is partly due to a high base effect from last year, but there could be slower demand too. Its earnings can continue to grow, albeit at a slower pace too. This is not the worst that can happen in a recessionary year. And it pays a dividend, with a not-too-bad yield of 4.1% over the last twelve months.

It can be a good one to start accumulating for investors who are bullish on travel, luxury, have a longer-term time horizon or all of these. But for investors looking at a better opportunity to buy the stock or who would much rather play it safe and wait for the release of its Q1 2023 results, I'd go with a Hold rating for now.