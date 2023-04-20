Where We Hold Cash When Banks Keep Failing

Apr. 20, 2023 11:44 AM ETNVDA, XLF, RY, RY:CA, MUFG, SMFG, CBAUF, CMWAY, HSBC, HBCYF, ITUB, DB, BNPQF, BNPQY
Knox Ridley profile picture
Knox Ridley
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Amidst the growing skepticism in our banking sector, we thought it would be helpful to introduce an alternative way to both protect and diversify one’s assets.
  • We shared our thoughts on Treasury Direct accounts with our premium members last month, where we explained that opening a TreasuryDirect account.
  • In the event that the U.S. defaults on its debt, it’s speculated that T-bills are safer than bonds.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Insider Network. Learn More »

Symbol (Stamp) of Federal reserve system of USA on dollar. Finance system concept

Dmitri Kalvan

Amidst the growing skepticism in our banking sector, we thought it would be helpful to introduce an alternative way to both protect and diversify one's assets. The information below discusses a method the Tech Insider Network uses to hold its

XLF Chart

Tech Insider Network

Description: Royal Bank of Canada chart

Tech Insider Network

Treasury Direct Image

TreasuryDirect.gov

This article was written by

Knox Ridley profile picture
Knox Ridley
1.46K Followers
High conviction analysis to give your tech portfolio a competitive edge

Knox Ridley began consulting on portfolios in 2007 and is an experienced growth investor in both bull and bear markets. As the portfolio manager of the I/O Fund, he beat the top-performing funds on Wall Street in both 2020 and in 2021. His real-time trade notifications to premium subscribers have garnered 28 entries with over 100% gains in the last three years.

Knox began his career as an ETF wholesaler in 2007 before becoming a portfolio consultant for large RIAs, FAs, and Institutional accounts. He is very keen on macro trends and is trained in Fibonacci Trading, Elliott Wave theory, as well as Gann Cycles. He also uses classical technical analysis to manage risk and identify great risk/reward setups. Knox is known for increasing and decreasing allocations for record-breaking returns.

The I/O Fund officially launched on May 8th, 2020 and his portfolio performance illustrates his ability to compete with the best Funds on Wall Street. Our audited results prove we are one of the best-performing tech portfolios since our inception. Our cumulative returns since inception are 46.92% – which is more than double the Nasdaq-100’s return of 18.65%. Notably, this was achieved during a risk-of environment when indexes typically outperform individual portfolios. Losses are geometric in nature, which means we are 174% ahead of other all-tech portfolios since inception. If you had invested $10,000 with the I/O Fund’s picks versus other all-tech portfolios at inception, the difference would be a portfolio value of $14,692 with IOF versus $5,358 with institutional tech-focused portfolios. The difference in value is 174%. Every entry and exit he does is logged and recorded in real-time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.