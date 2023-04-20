GaryPhoto

The financial sector took a major hit during March, but Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) continues to reward shareholders. The company plans to continue returning tons of capital to shareholders due to strong profits, even as credit losses rise. My investment thesis is Bullish on the stock with the company buying shares on the cheap along with investors.

Solid For A Financial

The diversified financial long focused on offering credit cards to consumers is expected by the market to struggle in a possible upcoming recession. The stock market continues to fail to appreciate how a lot of financial stocks have diversified the business since the financial crisis while taking on less credit risk.

Discover reported mixed Q1'23 results even while total loans were up 21% YoY. The company earned $3.58 per share while pre-Covid earnings were only $2.15 per share in Q1'19.

The financial reported the EPS dipped from the elevated prior year levels, but it's crucial for investors to take some perspective on pull forward consumer demand. A company reporting weak sequential or YoY numbers isn't necessarily signaling the business has stalled. After all, Discover reported Q1'23 net interest income was up $653 million over last Q1.

In reality, the whole financial sector is taking on higher credit costs in a reduction to profits. Discover has seen total net-charge-off rates normalize back at 2.72%, up 111 basis points from last year. Credit card net charge-off rates were 3.10%, up 126 basis points from Q1'22.

In essence, the primary reason for the lower income this Q1 was the $1.1 billion provision for credit losses, up $948 million from last year. Discover had a reserve build of $385 million in a sign of how the company took a far bigger hit in the quarter than actual losses setting up the bank for lower credit costs in future quarters.

Discover reported a massive 21% increase in total loans to $112.7 billion in the quarter, but the amount was virtually flat sequentially. The loan upside is probably limited in the near term with economic weakness ahead.

Massive Capital Returns

The good news for shareholders is that Discover plans to push forward with massive capital returns. The company already pays a large dividend of $0.60 and hiked the quarterly payout to $0.70 for a new yield of 2.6%.

If that wasn't enough, Discover repurchased $1.2 billion worth of shares in Q1 alone by buying 11.3 million shares to cut the share count by an incredible 4.0%. In total, the net payout yield (combination of dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) jumped to ~12.1% on the higher capital returns in Q1.

The BoD even approved an additional $2.7 billion buyback over the next 5 quarters amounting to nearly 10% of the outstanding shares. While buybacks were reduced following covid shutdowns, Discover seems to indicate the company has survived the massive rate hikes of the Fed and expects to continue repurchasing shares during potential weak economic activity ahead.

Though, the company missed Q1'23 EPS estimates, analysts were forecasting an annual EPS of nearly $14 for the stock trading just above $105. The level of profitability might be in question due to loan losses going forward this year, but Discover appears poised to remain very profitable during any economic weakness as consumer don't appear under pressure and the unemployment rate remains historically low.

Discover definitely faces risk of a far bigger recession than currently forecast, but investors can currently buy the cheap stock along with the company. The company still reported solid profits during the last quarter despite taking a big credit hit already.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Discover Financial remains a prime example of another financial in a far better financial picture than presumed by the stock weakness. The company offers a massive net payout yield topping 12% now with ongoing stock buybacks to reward shareholders via strong share reductions due to the cheap stock prices.

Investors should use any weakness to load up on Discover alongside the company.