Hermes Stock Upside Is Limited And Correction May Be Ahead

Ville Hyytiainen profile picture
Ville Hyytiainen
66 Followers

Summary

  • Hermes is a beautiful business, but it has high China exposure.
  • With a P/E of 60x, the market appears to expect them to maintain high growth rates forever.
  • The business model is more vulnerable to recession than people may realize.
  • Given the likely too-high valuation with limited upside potential, I believe Hermes stock is a solid short for a balanced long/short portfolio.

Opening Of Hermes On Wall Street

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis

Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY) is a fantastic business, but it simply doesn't deserve a P/E multiple of 60x. The market seems to think that Hermes has close to infinite pricing power due to the ultra-wealthy cult-like customer base, but

Yardeni.com

Yardeni.com

Author's excel, sourced from annual reports

Author's Excel, Sourced from Annual Reports

FY22 presentation

FY22 Presentation

Author's excel, sourced from annual reports

Author's Excel, Sourced from Annual Reports

Author's excel, sourced from annual reports

Author's Excel, Sourced from Annual Reports

Author's excel, sourced from annual reports

Author's Excel, Sourced from Annual Reports

Author's valuation model

Author's Valuation Model

Author's valuation model

Author's Valuation Model

Author's valuation model

Author's Valuation Model

This article was written by

Ville Hyytiainen profile picture
Ville Hyytiainen
66 Followers
Value investor. Looking for equity partners for my investment holding company.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of HESAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.