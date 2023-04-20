Phillips 66: A $4.20 Dividend (4% Yield) To Celebrate 420 Day

Apr. 20, 2023 12:03 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)MPC, VLO1 Comment
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.09K Followers

Summary

  • In celebration of April 20 (i.e. "420 day"), my stock of the day is Phillips 66, which currently pays out a $4.20/share annual dividend (a 4% yield).
  • As we exit the shoulder season and into the summer driving season, PSX is perfectly positioned after recently completing major refinery turnaround projects on both coasts.
  • After completion of Sweeny Frac-4 in Q4, and the upcoming close of the DCP acquisition, PSX is expecting the combination will deliver an incremental $1.3 billion uptick in annual EBITDA.
  • While crack spreads have fallen year-over-year, they're still relatively healthy and PSX should have another strong year after earning $11.0 billion or $23.27/share in 2022.

Phillips 66 gas station sign

StockPhotoAstur

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is my stock of the day considering it is April 20 (i.e. "420 day"). That's because PSX pays out a $4.20/share annual dividend obligation and that's good enough for a very attractive 4% yield. Meantime, PSX is expected to achieve an estimated $1.3

U.S. Refining Crack Margin

Macro Micro

PSX Earnings Estimates

Yahoo Finance

Chart
Data by YCharts

PSX Shareholder Returns

Phillips 66

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.09K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.