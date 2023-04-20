Sunrun: 75% Reduction In Price Credit Will Create Growth Headwinds

Apr. 20, 2023 12:09 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)
JZ Research profile picture
JZ Research
5 Followers

Summary

  • The California NEM 3.0 has a structural impact on the volume of Power Purchase Agreement, offsetting secular growth tailwinds in solar industry.
  • The current high volume of PPA applications is expected to create a pull-forward demand, which may impact the company's top-line growth in the coming quarters.
  • Financing operations with high leverage increases liquidity risk for an unprofitable company.
  • I remain underweight at the moment as the reduction in price credit and recent macro uncertainties are not price supportive to the high leverage company.

Installation of solar panels on a roof.

ArtistGNDphotography

Investment Rationale

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is a leader in the US residential rooftop solar and energy storage services market, which is expected to grow at a 15.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The US residential solar is only 4% of

Company Presentation

Company Presentation

Investor Presentation

Company Presentation

Company Presentation

Company Presentation

FY22 10-K Balance Sheet

FY2022 10-K Balance Sheet

FY2022 10-K Income Statement

FY2022 10-K Income Statement

FY2022 10-K Cash Flow Statement

FY2022 10-K Cash Flow Statement

J.P. Morgan estimates, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

J.P. Morgan estimates, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

This article was written by

JZ Research profile picture
JZ Research
5 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. CFA III passed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.