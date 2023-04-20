More Trouble Lies Ahead

Apr. 20, 2023 11:35 AM ET1 Comment
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.41K Followers

Summary

  • Leverage is mounting. The years of low interest rates have come to an end.
  • The Fed is certainly fighting inflation, but the flip side of this fight is borrowing costs that are causing a serious amount of pain for both people and corporations.
  • The height of the yield curve is now the 3-month Treasury Bill. The value of duration has flown off into the setting sun.

Risk assessment / risk analysis and management concept : Words RISK on wood blocks and a vernier caliper with scales, depict evaluation for financial risk of an investor involved in stock, bond market

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Leverage is mounting. The cost of borrowing money for anything, and everything, is heading higher. The years of low interest rates have come to an end as the Fed ramps up its battle with inflation. The years of easy money

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.41K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.