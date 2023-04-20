More Trouble Lies Ahead

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Leverage is mounting. The cost of borrowing money for anything, and everything, is heading higher. The years of low interest rates have come to an end as the Fed ramps up its battle with inflation. The years of easy money have come to an absolute end. Make no mistake about it - an end!

Moody’s has stated that those companies with ratings that are less than investment grade are now in a more perilous situation than they have been in years. They have indicated that the default rates for high yield companies could more than double by early next year.

The other large issue is going to be Floating Rate Notes. Each reset is going to be higher. This will even hold true for loans or short-term debt. This is a highly unusual situation. The height of the yield curve is now the 3-month Treasury Bill. It now yields 150 basis points more than the 10-year Treasury Note and 132 basis points more than the 30-year Treasury Bond. The value of duration has flown off into the setting sun.

The Wall Street Journal now projects that the default rate for high yield companies will possibly head to 5.4% or even exceed that number. This is up from 2.5% in February 2023 and higher than the long-term average of 4.7%, Moody’s reports.

With bank credit limits also decreasing, the concept of a “distressed debt exchange” is also becoming increasingly more difficult. Retaining a positive cash flow is another factor to be considered. S&P recently pointed this out in some research they provided. S&P stated that through the end of March this year, they have issued 85 U.S. corporate credit downgrades, which is up from the same period last year. In fact, they issued 41 ratings downgrades in March alone, which was the most since May 2020.

Meanwhile, according to Fitch, U.S. leveraged loan defaults totaled $12.6 billion this year through March, which is up from $4.3 billion last year during the same time period. Fitch also stated that defaults totaled $26.6 billion in 2022, which is up from $9.7 billion a year earlier. Please note that about $696.5 billion of corporate debt is coming due in 2023 and approximately $982.7 billion is maturing in 2024. Of these numbers, about 15% is high yield debt in 2023 and 25% is high yield debt in 2024.

The Fed is certainly fighting inflation, but the flip side of this fight is borrowing costs that are causing a serious amount of pain for both people and corporations. In my humble opinion, as I have stated before, the Fed just needs to stop and let things calm down, or they risk damaging the economy and shoving the country into something more than a mild recession. There are multiple casualties caused by the Fed’s actions, and they should consider all of the economic consequences - and not just inflation - as they raise interest rates.

Let me be clear, I am not saying that their wrong in raising rates, but I am saying that they are wrong in both the size of the hikes and in the speed at which they are occurring. Unless there is a change with the Fed’s policies, I would also note that this is not the time to be buying high yield bonds, as there is considerable risk in these instruments until the Fed corrects its mistakes.

