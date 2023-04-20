Eyeing Value Among High-Yield Energy Stocks: FCG A Buy

Apr. 20, 2023 12:28 PM ETFirst Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)UNG
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Natural gas prices plunged from near $10 in June last year to barely above $2 today.
  • I see value in the FCG sell-down.
  • With a low valuation multiple and a high yield, I identify a positive risk/reward play.

View Directly Below of Transport Pipelines

zorazhuang

Natural gas prices have plunged from year-ago levels. Recall Q2 2022 when so many analysts had called for double-digit prompt-month natty. Alas, the cure for high prices in the industry is often high prices. Moreover, a bearish winter in both the U.S. and Europe capped

Natty G: Drops Back To $2, Holding There

TradingView

FCG: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

FCG: Top 10 Holdings

First Trust

FCG: Bullish Seasonal Trends Through Early June

Equity Clock

FCG: Bullish Consolidation, Shares Holding Support On Weaker Volume

Stockcharts.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

