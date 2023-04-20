Why Gold May Be On The Cusp Of Another Major Bull Market

Summary

  • Last week, the Treasury Department revealed that the federal deficit hit $1.1 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year ending in March.
  • Moreover, if history is any guide, the best protection against a deteriorating fiscal situation is gold.
  • Currently, investors have little to no interest in owning gold.

Last week, the Treasury Department revealed that the federal deficit hit $1.1 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year ending in March, $432 billion larger than the same period a year earlier. Moreover, most of this expansion came in the

The Dollar and The Federal Deficit

Gold & The Dollar

Precious Metals vs. Equities

Jesse has been managing money for over 20 years. He began his professional career at Bear, Stearns & Co. and later co-founded a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Today he lives in Bend, Oregon and publishes The Felder Report.

