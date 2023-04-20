AIF: Hedge Your Interest Rate Risk With This Affordable CEF

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Investors today are in desperate need of income due to the rapidly-rising cost of living.
  • Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. invests primarily in a portfolio of floating-rate senior loans in order to provide investors with a high level of current income.
  • The fund's portfolio should be reasonably well-protected against rising interest rates, which could be critical given the terrible performance of most traditional assets in 2022.
  • The fund appears to be paying out its NII and capital gains, so the distribution should be sustainable as long as interest rates do not decline.
  • The fund is trading at an incredibly large discount to the net asset value.
Money on the edge

PM Images

It is unlikely to be a point of contention that one of the biggest problems facing average Americans today is the rapidly rising cost of living, as indicated by the fact that the last year saw inflation hit the

US CPI YOY

Trading Economics

AIF 6-Mo. Chart

Seeking Alpha

AIF Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

FEDFUNDS 1-Yr.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Stock and Bond Returns by Year

Zero Hedge/Data from Bloomberg and Vanguard

AGG 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

FLOT 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

AIF 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

AIF Total Return by Period

Apollo Funds

AIF Dividend History

CEF Connect

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

