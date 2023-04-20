ManpowerGroup (MAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 11:42 AM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136K Followers

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonas Prising - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Jack McGinnis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Marcon - Baird

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Stephanie Yee - JP Morgan

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Ronan Kennedy - Barclays

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Operator

Welcome to ManpowerGroup’s first quarter earnings results conference call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode until the Q&A session of today’s conference. This call will be recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

Now I will turn the call over to ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO, Jonas Prising. Sir, you may begin.

Jonas Prising

Welcome to the first quarter conference call for 2023. Our Chief Financial Officer, Jack McGinnis is with me today. For your convenience, we have included our prepared remarks within the Investor Relations section of our website at manpowergroup.com.

I will start by going through some of the highlights of the quarter, then Jack will go through the first quarter results and guidance for the second quarter of 2023. I will then share some concluding thoughts before we start our Q&A session.

Jack will now cover the Safe Harbor language.

Jack McGinnis

Good morning everyone. This conference call includes forward-looking statements, including statements concerning economic and geopolitical uncertainty which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Slide 2 of our earnings release presentation further identifies forward-looking statements made in this call and factors that may cause our actual

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.