EQT AB (EQBBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 11:45 AM ETEQT AB (publ) (EQBBF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136K Followers

EQT AB (OTCPK:EQBBF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 20, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olof Svensson - Head of Shareholder Relations

Christian Sinding - CEO

Gustav Segerberg - Head of Business Development

Kim Henriksson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ermin Keric - Carnegie

Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas Exane

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Hubert Lam - Bank of America

Magnus Andersson - ABG SC

Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan

Oliver Carruthers - Goldman

Jakob Brink - Nordea

Nicholas Herman - Citi

Sharath Kumar - Deutsche Bank

Haley Tam - Credit Suisse

Olof Svensson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to EQT's Quarterly Announcement. Today, we are joining you from EQT's London office. Together with Christian, Kim and Gustav, we will reflect on the first quarter for about half-an-hour before opening up for Q&A. As always, if you've registered ahead of the call, you should have received an email with your personal PIN code to participate in the Q&A.

And with that, I'll hand over to Christian and ask for the next slide, please.

Christian Sinding

Thank you, Olof, and good morning everyone. We just finished our Global Partner Summit with 125 partners from around the world and we're excited about the future of our platform. In the first quarter, we had a pickup in investment activity with more than 10 new investments announced. Deal flow remains strong across the platform and we're seeing buyers and sellers getting closer to each other, even though it is still an uncertain market out there and exits do remain muted. The fundraising environment continues to be challenging.

Flagship fund raisings are taking longer to raise. And for the smaller and more recently launched strategies, it's also more work. Importantly, EQT X is expected to be materially completed during the summer and Infrastructure VI is expected to have

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.