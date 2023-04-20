courtneyk

NU Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is a Latam fintech leader serving more than 75 million customers primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The attraction here is the strong demand in the region for digital financial services, where the climbing adoption of internet-connected mobile devices has made online banking accessible to a large underserved population.

Despite a challenging macro backdrop, 2022 for the company was marked by its operating and financial momentum. Revenues more than doubled last year pushing earnings positive in the last quarter with a runway for these trends to continue.

While shares of NU have been volatile, we like the stock at the current level with a view that shares are undervalued. An outlook for firming margins as the financial platform reaches scale into accelerating profitability should be the story going forward that can send shares higher.

NU Financials Recap

NU last reported its Q4 earnings back in February with an adjusted net income of $114 million, up from just $3 million in the year prior. Revenue of $1.5 billion climbed from $636 million in Q4 2021, or 112% higher on an FX-neutral basis, coming in above the consensus estimate.

The financial shift is evident in the gross margin firming to 40% in Q4 compared to 35% for the full year. Strong lending with the credit portfolio across both credit cards and personal loans up more than 60% y/y has fueled the financial results. NU's cost structure and operating expenses are finally stabilizing as a percentage of revenue.

Operationally, the strength is based on reaching 74.6 million customers, up 36% y/y, while the activity rate among that group expanded to 82% from 76%. Management explains as the customer base expands, the group tends to add several banking products which further leverages the company's income potential.

Keep in mind that the bulk of the business is in Brazil, representing more than 90% of revenues. Favorably, the sense is that NU continues to gain market share based on stronger growth in the country against legacy financial institutions. The plan is to replicate its success in the country in other emerging markets of the region.

Data showing 58% of active customers rely on NU as their primary banking account (PBA) suggests a strong brand loyalty opening doors for growth opportunities as the relationships expand. The average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) is up 37% y/y supporting a positive outlook. This was a theme covered during the earnings conference call:

We are very proud that as of the end of 2022, 58% of our active customers have chosen Nu as their PBA. This is the holy grail of the financial services business and the cornerstone of our model, for three simple reasons. 1) PBA customers generate ARPACs that are much higher than those of non-PBA customers.

2) PBA customers present 90-day NPLs that are much lower than those of non-PBA customers.

3)PBA customers also have lower levels of price elasticity and adverse than those of non-PBA customers.

Overall, the company is projecting some optimism for these trends to continue through 2023. While NU is not offering financial targets for 2023, the theme is that the latest results represent evidence of the profitability potential in remaining a long-term growth opportunity.

Finally, we can mention that NU ended the year with a well-capitalized balance sheet backed by more than $15 billion in deposits, with excess liquidity supporting more growth.

Is NU A Good Stock?

There's a lot to like about NU which is posting some very impressive performance metrics. The chart that stands out to us is the company's concept of the "S-curve" where the different financial product categories are still in the early stages of growth.

Starting with a standard "NuAccount" as the entry point in the customer lifecycle, the expectation is for cross-selling potential into more value-added services including wealth management, insurance products, and even crypto offerings. We see these segments as representing the next stage of the company's long-term expansion.

In the near term, the most bullish development for the stock is the runway for higher earnings. While the 2022 adjusted EPS for NU was negative at -$0.08, the consensus estimate is for the figure to flip positive to $0.08 in 2023. Into 2024, the forecast is for earnings to more than double to $0.17, and even trend 66% higher to $0.29 by fiscal 2025.

All this is in the context of a baseline where the annual top-line growth averages 36% in each of the next three years. Our take is that simply annualizing the Q4 trends already puts NU moving in that direction. We even see an upside to these estimates in a scenario where macro conditions evolve more favorably.

On that point, we can note that there are some encouraging signs from Brazil that a finalized fiscal plan by the government may ease concerns about ballooning public debt and work to support sentiment toward the market. It's also notable that the Brazilian Real currency has strengthened in recent months against the U.S. Dollar which can further boost the financial results from NU

As it relates to valuation, NU commands a premium compared to global fintech peers based on a price-to-book ratio of 4.7x, which compares to 4.2x for PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), 2.2x for Block Inc (SQ), or 1.3x for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) as regional competitors for reference.

The forward P/E for NU at 55x may also appear pricey, but again is in the context of the earnings momentum expected over the next few years. Favorably, the P/E multiple is seen normalizing to under 16x by fiscal 2025. The takeaway here is that NU stands out for delivering one of the highest growth rates among global large-cap fintech names, in a still developing market.

NU Stock Price Forecast

We rate NU a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $7.00 representing a 40x multiple on the current 2024 consensus EPS of $0.17. The way we see it playing out is that the market should reward shares with an even higher premium based on continued financial execution with a string of consistently positive quarters for cash flow and earnings. Key monitoring points through 2023 include the ARPAC and the gross margin level.

We're watching the $5.50 price level on shares of NU as a key resistance level. The ability to break out higher can add bullish momentum taking shares toward our price target. At the same time, it will be important for the stock to hold the recent cycle lows.

On the downside, the main risk to consider would be the potential for a deeper deterioration of the economic environment. Disappointing indicators out of Brazil or a resurgence of global financial market volatility can open the door for a leg lower in the stock.