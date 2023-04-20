AT&T Inc. (T) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 20, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Amir Rozwadowski - Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

John Stankey - Chief Executive Officer

Pascal Desroches - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Cusick - JPMorgan

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

John Hodulik - UBS

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

ichael Rollins - Citi

David Barden - Bank of America

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Walter Piecyk - LightShed Partners

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to AT&T's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference call over to our host, Amir Rozwadowski, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Amir Rozwadowski

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter call. I'm Amir Rozwadowski, Head of Investor Relations for AT&T. Joining me on the call today are John Stankey, our CEO; and Pascal Desroches, our CFO.

Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our safe harbor statement. It says that some of our comments today may be forward-looking. As such, they're subject to risks and uncertainties described in AT&T's SEC filings. Results may differ materially. Additional information, including our earnings materials, are available on the Investor Relations website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to John Stankey. John?

John Stankey

Thanks, Amir, and good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us. Earlier today, we shared our first quarter results, which again illustrate how we're meeting our commitment to grow high-quality, durable 5G and fiber customer relationships. Thanks to a consistent discipline and return focused go-to-market approach, our team is balancing customer growth with profitable long-term value creation as we connect people to greater possibility.

Comments

