The Q2 2023 WisdomTree Economic And Market Outlook In 10 Charts Or Less

Summary

  • We see that the 10s/2s has been inverted since roughly July 2022, while the 10s/3mo (historically the more accurate indicator of recessions) inverted in October.
  • The consensus is that 2023 will witness a decline in corporate earnings as economic activity slows down and wages continue their upward trend, combining to put pressure on operating margins.
  • When focusing on what we believe are the primary economic and market signals, the “condition our condition is in” is uncertain.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Yellow Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

By Scott Welch, CIMA

“I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in.”

(Kenny Rogers & The First Edition, 1967)

The first quarter of 2023 was volatile—economically, politically and marketwise. We saw dramatic interest rate movements, shifting opinions

yield curve

labor and retail sales indicators

trailing 12 month inflation

mean probabilities for real GDP growth

world economic outlook April 2023

earnings and revenue growth rate

global earnings estimates and valuations

ICE US dollar index

option-adjusted spread

Treasury yield curve April 2023

This article was written by

In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

