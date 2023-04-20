D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 12:33 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.01K Followers

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Hansen - VP, IR

David Auld - President and CEO

Mike Murray - EVP and Co-COO

Paul Romanowski - EVP and Co-COO

Bill Wheat - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Lovallo - UBS

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Carl Reichardt - BTIG

Mike Rehaut - JPMorgan

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Truman Patterson - Wolfe Research

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Eric Bosshard - Cleveland Research

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Buck Horne - Raymond James

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for D.R. Horton Americas Builder, the largest builder in the United States. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Jessica Hansen, Vice President of Investor Relations for D.R Horton.

Jessica Hansen

Thank you, Holly, and good morning. Welcome to our call to discuss our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Before we get started, today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different.

All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to D.R. Horton on the date of this conference call and D.R. Horton does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.