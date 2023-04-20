Quick Thoughts: The Fed - Quantitative Tightening Or Quantitative Easing?

Summary

  • Can central banks simultaneously provide liquidity to banks suffering sharp deposit withdrawals while also slowing money and credit creation by raising interest rates?
  • While the massive increase in the Fed balance sheet reserves provides additional liquidity to select banks, its actions are not akin to QE.
  • Because open market operations can offset emergency lending facilities in monetary policy terms, the impact of the Fed’s actions should not have a material impact on interest rates, lending, spending or broader asset prices.

By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, Franklin Templeton

Can the Fed balance its objective of fighting inflation—and help save banks in turmoil? Stephen Dover, Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, opines.

