Lifecore: Extraordinary Upside Likely Despite Bankruptcy Concerns

Summary

  • Market fears of a LFCR bankruptcy are misplaced.
  • Bankruptcy is unlikely, but even in a bankruptcy, equity holders could realize 50% upside.
  • The more likely outcome is a sale of the company, which could see shares worth 200-500% more.

Lifecore is a leading provider of pre-filled syringes and vials for injectable drugs

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) - Lifecore, until recently known as Landec Inc., was formerly a non-sensical combination of a pre-made salad business, a processed avocado business, other food related assets, and a

growing customer list

Company comments

Market Size

europeanpharmaceuticalreview.com

Replacement Cost

Public Filings

# of biologics

antibodysociety.org

bk analysis

LWC estimates, public filings

sale leaseback

public filings, google maps

This article was written by

Laughing Water Capital is a concentrated, long biased investment partnership open to accredited investors. We focus on owning pieces of businesses that are suffering from temporary problems or that are misunderstood by the market due to the vagaries of GAAP accounting or some sort of structural impediment. We consider our portfolio companies to be our partners, and we look for our management teams to have significant equity ownership in our companies. Properly incentivized, we expect our management teams to guide the company past their problems, at which point we will benefit from operational improvement and multiple expansion. Patience is essential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LFCR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We reserve the right to change our mind at any time, without updating the Seeking Alpha community

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

