Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emlen Harmon - Director, Investor Relations

John Ciulla - Chief Executive Officer

Glenn MacInnes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Casey Haire - Jefferies

Matthew Breese - Stephens

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Steve Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Zach Westerlind - UBS

Jared Shaw - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Webster Financial Corporation’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Webster’s Director of Investor Relations, Emlen Harmon to introduce the call. Mr. Harmon, please go ahead.

Emlen Harmon

Good morning. Before we begin our remarks, I want to remind you that the comments made by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the Safe Harbor rules. Please review the forward-looking disclaimer and Safe Harbor language in today’s press release and presentation for more information about risks and uncertainties, which may affect us. The presentation accompanying management’s remarks can be found on the company’s Investor Relations site at investors.websterbank.com.

I will now turn it over to Webster Financial CEO, John Ciulla.

John Ciulla

Thanks a lot, Emlen. Good morning and welcome to Webster Financial Corporation’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. We appreciate you joining us today. I will provide remarks on our high level results and strategic positioning before turning it over to Glenn to cover our financial results in greater detail.

First quarter of 2023 was a memorable one for the banking industry, unfortunately highlighted by high-profile bank failures that caused dislocation across the system. The good news is that the industry remains fundamentally strong

