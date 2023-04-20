Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dmitry Reykhart as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

gorodenkoff

Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is the most common type of dementia, a syndrome in which cognitive function deteriorates, nerve connections in the brain are destroyed, and brain regions begin to shrink. This is beyond the usual consequences of biological aging, which makes it increasingly difficult to do everyday tasks. In other words, Alzheimer's has an effect on the brain's functioning including memory, thinking, orientation, learning capacity, and behavior, and may be responsible for 60-70% of dementia cases worldwide, according to World Health Organization (WHO). The elderly are at a higher risk of developing this disease.

The lack of a cure or treatment to slow or stop the progression of the disease presents an opportunity for biotech companies to develop innovative treatments to meet the growing demand for treatments for this disease. Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF) is one such company making steady progress in developing treatments to fight Alzheimer's disease. With a focus on neuroscience, the company is researching and developing innovative therapies to tackle various types of dementia. I believe, that considering the company's steady progress in the recent past, Eisai stands out as one of the best - if not the best - investment opportunity to bet on the Alzheimer's treatment market.

Industry Analysis

According to the WHO, approximately 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, and nearly 10 million new cases are recorded each year, making it one of the leading causes of disability and dependency among the elderly. According to recent data, an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older suffer from Alzheimer's-induced dementia, with the number expected to rise to 13.8 million by 2060. Back in 2014, the United States drew attention to this condition when there were already 5 million cases, and by 2021, the number had increased by 27%.

Exhibit 1: Number and ages of people 65 or older with Alzheimer's Dementia

Alzheimer's Association

A granular breakdown of publicly available data suggests over 60% of those affected by Alzheimer's live in low and middle-income countries, and dementia-adjusted life years (DALYs) are roughly 60% higher in women than in men, according to WHO. Women also account for 65% of total dementia deaths. Alzheimer's primarily affects older people, and reports also note that as the percentage of older people rises in almost every country, there will be 78 million cases of the disease by 2030 and 139 million cases by 2050. Furthermore, the estimated cost of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia (ADRD) care in 2021 was $355 billion, according to Alzheimer Journal.

Several studies show that Alzheimer's is the only disease among the top ten causes of death in the United States that cannot be prevented, cured, or even slowed. It is also increasingly the leading cause of death from brain disorders as well as a leading cause of physical impairment, both of which necessitate prompt medical attention. However, there is no cure available to treat Alzheimer's disease although inhibitors such as Rivastigmine, receptor blockers, antipsychotics, and antidepressants are used to control the symptoms and delay the deterioration of the brain.

Although there are currently no cures or treatments to slow or stop the progression of the disease, there are numerous new treatments in various stages of clinical trials being investigated. According to a study published in May 2022 in the Alzheimer's Association Journals, there were 143 agents in 172 clinical trials aimed at developing treatments to fight Alzheimer's as of January 25, 2022. Disease-modifying therapies accounted for 83.2% of all agents in trials, while symptomatic cognitive enhancing treatments accounted for 9.8%, and drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms accounted for 6.9% of clinical trials.

The high prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, the growing elderly population, and a strong product pipeline are key drivers of the global Alzheimer's therapeutics market, which was estimated to be worth $4.04 billion in 2021. According to Grand View Research, the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.2% through 2030.

In my opinion, the main factors that impede the growth of the AD therapeutics industry are strict regulations imposed by drug approval agencies and the failure of late-stage drugs in clinical trials. However, a few leading pharmaceutical companies are making progress toward developing and commercializing treatments for Alzheimer's disease.

Eisai Makes Steady Progress In Partnership With Biogen

In June 2021, Aduhelm, developed by Biogen Inc. (BIIB), received FDA's accelerated approval as the first and only Alzheimer's disease treatment. Biogen is a global biotechnology company that specializes in the discovery, development, and delivery of therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases.

The approval was based on clinical trial data demonstrating the treatment's effectiveness in reducing amyloid beta plaques in the brain which is believed to be one of the causes of the disease. However, the FDA's approval caused controversy about whether the drug is actually effective, and some critics claimed that the regulator had an "inappropriately close relationship" with the pharmaceutical company. As a result of the controversy, major medical institutions and medical doctors refused to prescribe the drug to patients. Experts and medical professionals are concerned about the quality of the data used to make the FDA's decision. Even though aducanumab, sold under the brand name of Aduhelm, helps reduce the build-up of amyloid protein plaques in the brain, researchers are skeptical that it will result in any major changes in patients' ability to independently engage in daily activities. Biogen and Eisai conducted two similar studies on patients with mild cognitive impairment, with one trial demonstrating no benefit of aducanumab and the other trial demonstrating notable benefits.

The third stage of the study was halted in 2019 after it was determined that the mechanism was insufficient in helping patients. However, several months later, the companies reported that the mechanism's effectiveness could be proven with hard data. Given the complexities of the two existing studies, FDA officials opted for accelerated approval, however, they made the decision without consulting with its advisory committee. Based on these developments, Medicare refused to fund the drug with other insurers.

Eisai and Biogen have also been working together to develop and commercialize Lecanemab (brand name: Leqembi). Data from the third stage of the Lecanemab clinical trials showed efficacy on the verge of 27%, with a minimum threshold of passage of 25%. Lecanemab showed fewer side effects and may have a possibility of achieving a greater clinical effect. The drug may be approved, allowing patients to receive appropriate therapy.

In the case of Aduhelm, Biogen has received more rights to the drug, which is now decommissioned but still legal, and Eisai has received more rights to Lecanemab, which is thought to be more promising. Thus, the partnership was 70 to 30 in favor of Eisai, however, in the case of Lecanemab the breakdown of rights will be reversed, which in my opinion will make Eisai a big winner if the drug reaches the commercialization phase.

I believe, that Eisai's recent activities indicate that the company is making progress. In January, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare granted Priority Review status to Eisai and Biogen Inc.'s application for the manufacturing and marketing approval of Lecanemab in Japan. This status is given to new medications that are deemed to have high medical value for severe diseases, shortening the total review period. Eisai submitted the Lecanemab application for manufacturing and marketing approval to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency on January 16, 2023, in Japan. The application was based on the findings of the Phase III Clarity AD study and the Phase IIb clinical study (Study 201), which demonstrated that Lecanemab reduced clinical decline in early AD. The drug selectively binds and removes toxic Aβ protofibrils that contribute to neurotoxicity in AD, potentially slowing disease progression. The Clarity AD study met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, showing highly significant outcomes.

Lecanemab was also granted accelerated approval as an AD treatment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 6, 2023. The company views patient affordability as a critical factor in promoting patient access, reducing the overall financial burden, and maximizing the intended use and benefits of Leqembi. That is why Eisai chose to price Leqembi at a wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of $26,500 per year, well below the quantified societal value of $37,600 in the U.S. This is an estimated annual cost of 10mg/kg IV biweekly for an average US patient weight of 75kg.

Further, on January 27, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted Eisai's application for marketing authorization for Lecanemab. From my point of view, these milestones show that Lecanemab has the potential to become a blockbuster drug and generate significant revenue for the company in the coming years.

On 15 March Veterans' Health Administration (VHA) in the US announced the provision of insurance coverage for Lecanemab. I see this move as a positive signal from US health insurers on upcoming accelerated approval for the drug, as, for example, in the case of Aduhelm, the VHA decided not to provide insurance coverage.

In Q3 2022, Eisai's revenue decreased to JPY 546.2 billion, 97% of the previous year's level, with a significant impact from foreign exchange rates of JPY 53.6 billion. However, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, revenue grew steadily to 104% of the previous year's level. The R&D expenses totaled JPY 121.4 billion, 98% of the previous year's level, with a decrease of JPY1.9 billion despite a JPY 20.6 billion increase due to weaker yen.

Turning to Balance Sheet, the company saw a minor increase in assets mostly due to the growth of overseas subsidiaries due to JPY depreciation; an uplift of deferred tax, and an increase of inventories. Total liabilities saw an insignificant decrease of 3%, while the decline in non-current liabilities surpassed short-term borrowings' growth. The debt to Equity ratio reached 0.11 vs 0.13 at the end of the previous fiscal year. As a result of current assets decreasing by almost 5% and minor growth of current liabilities, the company saw a 9% drop in working capital to JPY 296.4 billion and the current ratio reached 1.94 vs 2.04.

Regarding the Cash Flow Statement, net cash used in operating activities reached JPY 25.8 billion versus a net inflow of JPY 72.5 billion over the previous period mostly due to a drop in profit and growth of income tax. EISAI also saw an increase in cash outflow from investing activities due to a drop in proceeds from the sale of PPE, while net CFFO realized an inflow of JPY 1.9 billion versus an outflow of JPY 53.4 billion for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, due to short term borrowings. All in all, net cash outflow reached JPY 41.6bn over the first three quarters of 2022 and as a result cash and cash equivalents stood at JPY 268 bn by the end of the period.

Japan is one of the top 3 pharma markets in the World and occupies around 7% of the global pharmaceutical market. The company has a strong position in its home market, behind such giants as Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceutical in particular, but still in the top-5 Japanese pharmaceutical companies in terms of market capitalization. Japan remains a major market for the company and occupies 31% of revenue, while the segment increased +104% YoY mainly due to an almost double increase of Dayvigo sales and a 6x sales boom of Jyseleca. Regarding other prevailing segments of the company's operations America, which occupies 30% of sales, has shown significant growth this year (+134% year-on-year) and China (17% of revenue) uplifted by +114% year-on-year. The company is rapidly increasing revenue and profit in North America and is strengthening its position there, primarily due to Lenvima, which accounted for JPY 123.2 billion in revenue on the continent (149.1% year-on-year growth), and Fycompa, which was up 130% year-on-year to JPY 14.1 billion.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT [IFRS] for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2022 (IFRS Eisai Co., Ltd)

*Other business mainly includes the license revenue and pharmaceutical ingredient business of the parent company and other factors.

The total revenue saw a steady decline of 3% to JPY 546.2 billion in 2022, despite a +115% growth to JPY 531.9 billion in the pharmaceutical business, which generates 97% of total revenue. The minor top-line decline is associated with the 'high base effect' of last year when the company received a one-time income consisting of an upfront payment related to MORAb-202 and a sales milestone payment related to Lenvima. The pharmaceutical business is driven by four main commercialized products: Lenvima, Halaven, Fycompa, and Dayvigo. Lenvima, which is also establishing itself as a backbone therapy with six indications in five cancer types, saw an exceptional growth of 36% YoY to JPY 191.3 billion in generated revenue. The main contribution to Lenvima's growth came from 149% YoY increase in America to JPY 123.2 billion; a 137% YoY uplift in Japan to JPY 10.6 billion and a 135% growth in EMEA to JPY 22 billion. The primary reason for such a significant increase of Lenvima's revenue is the ongoing spread of Keytruda + Lenvima combination therapy in aRCC and especially aEC.

Despite a decline in operating profit to JPY 13.8 billion in Q3 2022, I would say that Eisai's revenue growth, particularly from Lenvima's strong performance and recent milestones for its new drug lecanemab, suggests a positive outlook for investors. All in all, I believe that Eisai's commitment to developing treatments for neurological disorders, particularly Alzheimer's disease, and its collaborative approach and diverse product portfolio make it an attractive investment option in this sector.

Eisai Valuation

According to the primary financial metrics of the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) and enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EV/EBITDA), Eisai appears overvalued, with the market anticipating significant growth potential from the company. The name carries a substantial premium relative to its key peer group involved in the development of Alzheimer's Disease treatments, as well as compared to the median of the healthcare industry. While the price-to-book ratio demonstrates a robust figure of 2.7x, above the industry average of 2.0x, the EV/sales ratio suggests a discount compared to both competitors and the industry.

The company will publish an annual financial report for the fiscal 2022 year on the 15th of May. We expect Eisai to realize asset sale gains for 4Q22 and receive a one-time $160 million payment for transferring Fycompa's US rights to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. While management's forecast for full-year EPS stands at JPY197.8 (~$1.5) and Bloomberg estimates stand at JPY214.2 (~$1.6), we expect slightly more moderate results, which bring a significant upside to the current price and which supports our positive outlook for the name.

P/E EV/EBITDA EV/Sales Price/Book Dividend Yield Eisai 80.0 98.4 2.8 2.8 2.02% Biogen 14.0 12.3 4.3 3.1 0.00% Roche 18.6 10.2 3.8 8.2 3.31% Eli Lilly 54.0 34.4 12.3 31.5 1.09% Sector Median 25.6 15.7 3.9 2.1 1.43% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha (as of 18/04/2023)

In my opinion, full approval of Lecanemab in the US, EU, and Asia will be the main long-term driver for Eisai's financials. The company expects global revenue from the drug alone to reach JPY 1tn (approximately $7.7bn) already in FY2030; however, my estimates are more conservative compared with the company and I expect the financial stream from Leqembi to reach around $3.3 billion in 2028, and around $6.5 billion in 2030. Evaluate Vantage estimates Lecanemab commercial steam at $3 billion in 2028, while GlobalData sees it at $4.6 billion. The global AD treatment market is expected to reach $13 billion by 2030, which will provide the drug with a dominant market share.

Despite high valuation multiples, I strongly believe that the information provided suggests that there is the substantial growth potential for the company, based on its pipeline, clinical results, and positioning within the AD market. If the FDA approves the company's drug Leqembi, which is expected to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, in my view, this will boost the company's growth potential and valuation.

Potential Risks

I also see a potential risk to the company's valuation if the FDA does not approve the drug. Although both Eisai and Biogen (the company's partner in developing the drug) are confident in the FDA's approval, there is still some uncertainty around this outcome. Postpone in full approval or negative review from FDA in the beginning of July will put significant pressure on both Eisai and Biogen stocks. Sales stream from Leqembi is expected to have a major share of Eisai's revenue in the mid and long term and in case of an unsuccessful review from the regulator, revenue will barely be made up by sales from new potential products. The most perspective new developments include the Anti-MTBR tau antibody (E2814), targeting dementia area and oncology segment's treatments, like CBP/β catenin inhibitor E7386 and ADC MORAb-202. Even applying our conservative outlook on the top-line drivers, revenue streams from new potential products are barely able to make up half of expected Leqembi's sales. Therefore, I suggest investors consider this risk when thinking about investing in the company.

Overall, based on the information provided, I suggest that Eisai has the potential for significant growth and is well-positioned within the AD market. However, investors should carefully weigh the potential risks and uncertainties before making any investment decisions.

The Competitive Landscape

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) is a Swiss multinational healthcare company that is working on the commercialization of Alzheimer's disease treatment. Roche, in partnership with MorphoSys, is working on the development and potential commercialization of gantenerumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's. MorphoSys AG (MOR) is a German commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative cancer medicines and has established itself as a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies. In November, Roche announced that gantenerumab had failed to slow the rate of cognitive and functional decline of Alzheimer's patients in phase 3 clinical trials. According to data published by the company, the rate of removal of beta-amyloid was lower than expected. Gantenerumab is the most valuable research and development project in the pharmaceutical industry globally, according to Statista, with a net present value (NPV) of more than $12 billion.

The drug was withdrawn from registration following the disappointing results, and shares of Roche fell in the aftermath. Evaluate, a research firm, predicts that global pharmaceutical industry revenues will reach $1.6 trillion by 2028, with Roche continuing to be among the top pharmaceutical companies in the world. According to the report, Roche's sales will reach $62.7 billion in 2028, accounting for 3.9% of the global market, driven by its oncology and diagnostics segments coupled with its continuous R&D investments in developing a treatment to fight Alzheimer's disease.

Donanemab from Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) is another candidate in the market that has received the FDA's breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Donanemab has an estimated NPV of $5 billion. Donanemab is an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta-amyloid known as N3pG. The company reported positive results in the first active comparator study in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease in November. Donanemab reduced brain amyloid plaque levels compared to the baseline by 65.2% at 6 months in the Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 4 study, compared to 17% for Aduhelm.

Exhibit 2: Selected top pharmaceutical R&D projects in the Alzheimer's treatment market based on NPV as of August 2022.

Statista

Prothena Corporation (PRTA) is another late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and has a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics aimed at the development of treatments for Alzheimer's disease. The company has a portfolio of AD treatments based on first-generation treatments. PRX012, a next-generation anti-amyloid beta antibody under investigation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, received FDA Fast Track Designation last April. PRX012 is currently being studied in Phase 1 clinical trials, and preclinical data has shown promising results.

Vaccines for Alzheimer's disease are also being developed by early-stage biotech companies. Vaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX), for example, is a company developing such vaccines. Vaxxinity is a young biotech company developing immunotherapeutic vaccines for chronic diseases. The first phase of research on its UB-311 vaccine, an anti-amyloid beta immunotherapeutic vaccine, has been completed and has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. The company is now looking for a partner to conduct the second phase of the research.

Takeaway

Empirical evidence suggests that developing an effective treatment to mitigate the health risks associated with a highly prevalent condition such as Alzheimer's Disease will pave the way for biotech companies to enjoy lucrative financial returns in the long run. Although in my opinion investing in a basket of companies involved in the drug development process for this disease is an option, however, growth-oriented investors might want to single out a company that is likely to deliver the best investment returns in the long run. I believe, that Eisai, aided by its recent wins, stands out as a top pick for investors focused on the Alzheimer's treatment market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.