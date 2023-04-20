sittithat tangwitthayaphum

Investment summary

The investment case for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) only continues to strengthen in my informed opinion. TMCI is attacking a large, severely under-penetrated instrumented procedures market and gaining tremendous momentum in doing so. The firm's Lapiplasty procedure is showing strong uptake and increased utilization from active accounts. The procedure was developed as a surgical correction for metatarsus adductus and hallux valgus (collectively known as: feet bunions), a $5Bn addressable market that performs >450,000 bunion surgeries each year, from a pool of 1.1mm candidates.

For reference on bunions (and the underlying conditions beneath it), see my deep dive in my last Treace analysis in December. I go over the condition and the surgery in great depth to demonstrate the benefits of Lapiplasty over the current standard of care:

Fig. 1 is taken from the previous analysis

Example of hallux valgus / bunions, with the "big toe" adducting to the midline, with the ball of the foot rolling inwards. RIGHT: Same foot post Lapiplasty from Treace Medical.

Fig. 1

Data: Treace Medical Website: "Lapiplasty Procedure", retrieved from: https://www.lapiplasty.com/surgeons/lapiplasty-procedure/

Naturally the major competitor for Lapiplasty is the current standard of care, an osteotomy procedure, that currently claims ~70% of the patient base - for now. TMCI has a strong effort ahead in order to convert this base and this will require strategic investments in marketing and salesforce. In this report I will show two key facts (among many others) to address this:

The necessary investments into marketing are converting at the top-line Surgeon uptake has been accelerating in recent periods indicating the procedural uptake. Lapiplasty has been around for 7 years now (short, in instrument years), and has enough patient data to corroborate its success.

Let's not overlook the strong returns on capital and a comprehensive growth outlook either. All of these are catalytic points to the risk/reward calculus.

The Lapiplasty procedure simply cannot be overlooked as a potential disruption to the standard of care in treating bunions. This is a very easy business model to understand, and the capital requirements to grow are minimal.

Net-net, this is the kind of business economics that attract me. In this analysis I'll run through the reasons why. Rate buy, with a $31 target.

Treace staged for steep growth curve ahead

The returns on TMCI's growth investments are beginning to bear fruit and exhibiting tremendous profitability for the company. It is foolish to short this name in my opinion, and the short thesis from Culper Research falls short (no pun) on many grounds (I talked about this in the last publication also). However, the major drawdown in the bear thesis, is that Culper only asked Podiatrists and medical directors for their opinion on the procedure, and only one 'orthopeadic surgeon' for the same. The patients remarks also represent a small sample, notwithstanding the patient remarks are taken from Facebook.

In that case, think of it this way:

No surgeons made a negative remark about the procedure in the report.

Podiatrists are likely to be biased to conservative management, just as physiotherapists are toward preventing knee surgery, for example.

This tells me Culper's findings are in direct contrast to what the bunion treatment market, and actual surgeons, are demonstrating.

Instead, I am focusing on the numbers, not narrative, as Sean Peche over at Ranmore Funds Management would say. In that vein, I am tremendously bullish on the stock.

Here are the trends informing my guidance.

One, Treace has 40 issued patents and this is backed by constant speed of innovation. This creates a growth flywheel with torque that multiplies on itself. Recall that an economic moat is derived from a competitive advantage (that gives persistently high returns on capital). However, speed of innovation is equally as potent competitive advantage. Treace has elements of both in its value proposition. Not only is the Lapiplasty competitively sound, but TMCI continues to innovate around its core offering at unmatched speed. Hence, every time a competitor tries for a substitute, TMCI is already 2-3 steps ahead in the process. Then, it protects the innovation with new patents. So, it just keeps innovating and improving the Lapiplasty product, then protecting all of the potential variants - essentially monetizing its R&D investment.

So- constant innovation, optimizing for the surgeon, improving outcomes for patients. Perfect recycling of capital, in my opinion.

Two, TMCI continues penetrating the bunion surgical market at tantalizing pace. It had 2,387 surgeons in its active base in FY'22, an increase of 604 new surgeons from FY'21 [34% YoY]. It has added ~1,100 surgeons in the last 2-years alone. As such, it now has ~24% of the estimated surgeons who perform bunion surgery in the U.S.. Further, it captured ~5.5% of the est. 450,000 bunion surgeries in FY'22, an increase of 1.7 percentage point increase YoY. Looking at the est. 1.1mm patient pool, this is ~2.2%, or $121mm of the $5Bn addressable market.

TMCI's business economics are fairly easy to understand, as mentioned earlier. Growth is a function of (a) obtaining new surgeons to perform Lapiplasty, (b) retaining these surgeons, (c) increasing utilization of the active surgeon base, (d) innovating around the core product, procedure to make it more efficient, effective, (e) repeat steps a) to d).

In equation form: Growth = [revenue per new surgeon - cost to acquire] + [revenue per existing surgeon] - [CapEx, advertising into new growth] + [return on CapEx, etc.] - [operating/non-operating costs].

In FY'22, it sold 24,656 Lapiplasty kits, a 41% YoY increase. Its active surgeon base purchased an average 10.3 Lapiplasty kits per account for the entire year, up from 9.8 the year prior. The average selling price was up 10% YoY as well to $5,750 per kit.

Revenue per existing surgeon lifted $6,242 in FY'22 to $59,190 [Figure 2] which was down on the previous year but with ~100 more surgeons on base. Further, the additional turnover per new surgeon generated in FY'22 was $77,614, up 10% YoY. This, as the cost to obtain the new surgeons came in slightly lower to $24,824/surgeon. The adjusted operating income (discussed later) per surgeon came to $8,160.

This informs me of these key facts:

There is the contribution from each new surgeon, and a contribution from the tail of returns each provides once converted; New surgeon accounts are more valuable to TMCI's top-line at the moment, with an average $74,000 in turnover from new accounts, compared to $56,000 for existing accounts over FY'21-'22, and; Surgeons in TMCI's active base are moving up the utilization curve, increasing average purchases.

The growth equation I outlined just previously is met satisfactorily in that instance.

In FY'23 I believe that TMCI can do ~32,000 kits this year at an ASP of ~$6,000, leading to $192.8mm in revenue for the year, obtaining 597 new surgeons. I'd see $85,500 in revenue per new surgeon on this, with a total $64,600 in turnover from the entire surgeon base. On my numbers, this could pull down to $7,620 in adj. operating income per surgeon, on a cost of acquisition of $24,875.

Fig. 2

Note: Revenue per Surgeon is the Same as Revenue Per Procedure. The two terms are used interchangeably. (Data: Author, TMCI 10-K's)

Three, TMCI is already recognizing reasonable returns on the investments required for growth. I believe we have to adjust its operating income to recognize 100% of R&D as an investment and ~30% of SG&A as marketing investment. This surmounts to ~$40mm in FY'22, with $15mm in direct advertising spend as both outlined in the 10-K. This is important - R&D is integral to Treace's innovation, and marketing is required to convert new surgeons. In Figure 3, I've taken the rolling TTM figures and recalculated TCMI's adjusted operating income. You can see three main facts:

Marketing and R&D investment have been increasing geometrically over the last 2-3 years on a rolling TTM basis.

Gross profit has followed suit and continues to compound period-on-period.

The adjusted operating income has also been ratcheting higher, with $19.5mm in FY'22 versus $18.5mm in FY'21.

Consequently, the return on the firm's investments (measured by adj. EBIT/adj. Invested Capital) has been steady at c.12-14% over this same time frame, indicating the profitability of its strategy thus far [Figure 4].

Fig. 3

Data: Author, TMCI 10-K's Data: Author, TMCI 10-K's

Fig. 4

Data: Author, TMCI 10-K's

Four, the clinical data is overwhelmingly in support of the Lapiplasty procedure. This segues from the point above. Interim data of its ALIGN3D Lapiplasty trial demonstrated, at 2-year follow up [n=128]:

Average return to weight bearing (walking boot) was 8.1 days.

Recurrence rate of just 0.9% [n=1.15].

>80% reduction in pain using the VAS

92% improvement in walking and standing

Most importantly: 90% improvement in social interaction.

The last point is central to my reasoning why Lapiplasty will continue capturing market share. Making a legitimate change to a patient's social function is something that most companies only dream of achieving, because it is such a potent catalyst to growth.

Related to this, I'd point out the firm's recent findings that commingling Lapiplasty with adductoplasty can get a more "enduring correction" because the biomechanics of the midfoot are also addressed. The MTA 3D Adductoplasty trial is set out to achieve this, and this is something for investors to keep a very close eye out for this year.

Five, TMCI is adding new sales reps at pace. This is backed by the revenue per procedure/surgeon ratcheting higher as well, as shown earlier. This is a key driver to its growth to ensure new surgeon conversions and additional refills from the existing accounts. In Q4, ~77% of turnover was generated from the direct sales force, up from 58% YoY. I believe this trend can continue, as it was well above forecasts last year. it ended the year with 168 direct sales reps, >100% increase from 81 the year prior. Each rep was therefore responsible for $877,600 in revenue in theory. Moving forward, the higher rep headcount means each rep has less area to cover, can intensify sales focally, and requires less sales per rep in order to hit the revenue targets. Plus, at the pace they have been going, this is likely to drive revenues higher as well.

Valuation and conclusion

Investors are paying a strong premium to participate in TMCI's rally this year to date, and are happy to pay 8x forward sales. This is about double peers, but tells me the market is expecting big things above comps in the coming year. I had also established an upside target of $31 in my previous analysis, and I am keeping this in place. I believe the company can do $192mm in top-line revenues this year. At this run rate, this suggests TMCI worth paying ~8.5x forward sales as well. Noted, this is in-line management's forecasts of $193mm. Hence, I am reiterating my buy case of TMCI and looking to $31 as the next price objective.

In conclusion, given the multitude of growth catalysts discussed here, I believe TMCI is well positioned to continue driving its Lapiplasty procedure and deliver outstanding growth into the coming 12-months. This would call for another 20% upside potential to $31. I am looking to potentially revise these targets after the firm's Q1 FY'23 numbers, to gauge more data.