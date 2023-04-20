Treace Medical: Lapiplasty Numbers Vindicating Buy Thesis

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI)
Summary

  • The differentiated Lapiplasty procedure is rewarding Treace Medical handsomely with top-line growth.
  • It is capturing share of an under-penetrated instrumental procedures market.
  • Added to that, the return it is generating on additional marketing, R&D investments are pulling through as well.
  • Here I discuss the catalytic drivers for TMCI in the coming 12 months.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy.

Film x-ray foot radiograph show both Hallux valgus deformity or Bunion disease. The patient has big toe pain symptom from irritate and inflammation. This cause shoe wearing and cosmetic problem.

Investment summary

The investment case for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) only continues to strengthen in my informed opinion. TMCI is attacking a large, severely under-penetrated instrumented procedures market and gaining tremendous momentum in doing so. The firm's Lapiplasty procedure

Data: Treace Medical Website: "Lapiplasty Procedure", retrieved from: https://www.lapiplasty.com/surgeons/lapiplasty-procedure/

Note: Revenue per Surgeon is the Same as Revenue Per Procedure. The two terms are used interchangeably. (Data: Author, TMCI 10-K's)

Data: Author, TMCI 10-K's

Data: Author, TMCI 10-K's

Data: Author, TMCI 10-K's

Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

