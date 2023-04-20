Village Super Market: A Cheap Stock Suffering Through Some Valuation Misperceptions

Apr. 20, 2023 2:41 PM ETVillage Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)KR
Lowcountry Nest Egg profile picture
Lowcountry Nest Egg
60 Followers

Summary

  • Though Village Super Market does not have characteristics deserving a premium to other supermarkets, it is still undervalued.
  • Because VLGEA has no sell-side coverage, its valuation is largely driven by financial websites, which improperly overstate VLGEA's multiples.
  • Non-recurring items should be stripped from valuation calculations. A coming anniversary may boost VLGEA's share price.
  • IFRS 16, accounting for operating leases, unfairly damages VLGEA's valuation. If op leases are in the numerator, then EBITDAR should be in the denominator.
  • Investments, in the form of notes receivable from Wakefern, VLGEA's buying co-op, represent both additional value available to investors, as well as an inability to effectively deploy cash.

Empty aisle at a supermarket

Hispanolistic

VLGEA Is Your Basic Supermarket Business

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) is a small, family-controlled, supermarket company, operating 34 supermarkets plus four specialty markets in NYC. It operates the supermarkets primarily under the Shop-Rite brand, and is the second largest member of the

This article was written by

Lowcountry Nest Egg profile picture
Lowcountry Nest Egg
60 Followers
Investment professional with background in high yield fixed income, equity, investor relations, and corporate finance. Holder of CFA designation. Value orientation. Simple options strategies. Focus on valuation; reconciliation of financial statements; with a general medium term time frame.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLGEA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.