jroballo

I have been a long-term bull of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) for a while now. I have made some gains by investing in Livent stock over the last few years, but I could never make up my mind to convert LTHM into a core holding in my portfolio because of the room for disruption in the lithium industry. When it comes to the core holdings of my portfolio, I look for long-lasting competitive advantages as these core holdings are meant to be held for decades until the story fully plays out. Because I believe Livent still lacks a durable competitive edge, I view LTHM as an opportunistic play, but to clarify, I am not looking for short-term gains.

After investing in Livent alongside members of Leads From Gurus in early 2021, I booked a gain of around 50% in late 2021. I have waited on the sidelines ever since. Last October, when Livent stock surged past $31, I thought investors should press pause amid the looming risks for American lithium producers at a time when several new projects were going online in Argentina and Bolivia. After revisiting the company, I still believe Livent is the best lithium stock to own for the long term, but I will not be investing in the company today.

Lithium Prices May Remain Under Pressure

Falling lithium prices have been at the center of market pessimism toward Livent recently. Last week, lithium carbonate prices fell below 200,000 yuan per ton in China, the first time this happened since November 2021. The steep fall in lithium prices has a lot to do with the slowing demand for electric vehicles worldwide. China, the largest passenger car market in the world, is expected to see a notable slowdown in new vehicle sales this year, and vehicle manufacturers have already announced plans to slow down production in response to this negative development.

Exhibit 1: YoY growth of passenger car sales and production in China

ING

Last year, EV sales accounted for around 26% of new car sales in China compared to less than 13% in the year before. At a time when there is strong momentum behind EVs, China decided to discontinue the subsidies offered to buyers of electric vehicles starting from January 1, 2023. For most parts of the last decade, Chinese EV buyers benefited from subsidies that were as high as 60,000 yuan or $8,700. Although Chinese provinces are still offering subsidies and cashback programs to support the adoption of EVs, the discontinuation of national subsidies will have a profound impact on EV buyers, at least in the short term. This expected slowdown in EV penetration has led to car manufacturers scrapping their EV production targets for 2023, thereby leading to lower-than-expected demand for battery-grade lithium.

As illustrated below, 2023 started with a notable decline in EV sales in all major regions. This negativity continues to remain a feature today.

Exhibit 2: Monthly EV sales by region and market share

The National News

In addition to China, several other countries have discontinued or limited subsidies offered to both auto manufacturers and consumers in the recent past, including Sweden, India, and Germany. These decisions are weighing on the demand for EVs amid the inflationary pressures that are proving to be challenging for the global auto industry.

As lithium producers grapple with declining demand, new lithium mining projects are coming online, and this has created an environment that could lead to an oversupply of lithium this year, although lithium is unlikely to remain in oversupply for an extended period. Bank of America (BAC) analysts expect lithium supply to grow by 38% this year while demand growth is likely to show many cracks. Bank of America is not alone. The consensus estimate among several high-profile Wall Street firms is for the lithium shortages seen in 2022 to improve dramatically in 2023.

Exhibit 3: Wall Street forecasts for the lithium market

Bloomberg

In a market that is flush with lithium, prices are likely to decline further, making it difficult for Livent to expand its profit margins this year.

Waiting For An Earnings Catalyst

Undervalued companies sometimes tend to stay undervalued for an extended period. In the absence of a catalyst to push the stock price closer to the estimated intrinsic value, stocks can remain undervalued for longer than we think. To mitigate this risk, at Leads From Gurus, we use a strategy centered around earnings surprises, earnings revisions, and stock price movements associated with these earnings events. When it comes to earnings revisions, we prefer to see positive earnings revisions that are followed up by a positive market reaction. Our strategy also aims to identify companies that are positioned to consistently beat Wall Street estimates, as we believe there is a strong correlation between earnings surprises and long-term stock prices.

Livent enjoyed a streak of positive earnings revisions when we owned the stock in 2021, and these positive revisions coincided with a bull run in the market. Since late 2022, earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have gone nowhere. In the last three months, analysts have positively revised their fiscal 2022 EPS estimates six times to go with seven negative revisions. I am wary of the lack of direction here, and I believe LTHM is likely to trade sideways in the foreseeable future.

Exhibit 4: EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

If Livent was meant to be a core position in my portfolio, I would have felt very comfortable buying the stock at these prices. Since I am not convinced of Livent's ability to earn durable competitive advantages, I will remain on the sidelines for now.

Takeaway

Livent is likely to face challenges in the coming quarters, with lithium prices continuing to remain under pressure. However, the long-term outlook for the company is promising, with lithium supply expected to fall substantially short of the demand for lithium in the next few years. The demand for EVs will trend in the right direction in the long run, although 2023 is proving to be a challenging year, with many governments scrapping the subsidies offered to vehicle manufacturers and buyers at a time when global economic growth is stalling. I am bullish about the long-term prospects for Livent, but in the absence of a catalyst to push the stock price higher, I am willing to take a patient approach today.