Tesla's Q1: Not A Disaster

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock dropped as much as 10% on the trading day after the EV maker opened its books for Q1 2023.
  • Investors are arguably worried that CEO Elon Musk's willingness to sacrifice margins in favor of volume might lower the potential for value accumulation.
  • However, the volume strategy could be value-accreditive in the long run, taking into consideration the push for higher post-purchase revenue.
  • I now think that Tesla's fair implied target price is anchored somewhere around $248.56/ share, which makes Tesla stock a Buy for me.

Tesla electric vehicles awaiting preparation for sale. Tesla EV Model 3, S and X are a key to a cleaner and greener environment.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares dropped as much as 10% the day after the company reported Q1 2023 results and CEO Elon Musk indicated in the post-earnings analyst conference call that the leading electric vehicle ("EV") maker might

Tesla vs SP500 12 months performance

Tesla valuation

Tesla valuation - sensitivity table

