Annaly Looks Well Positioned For When The MBS Market Turns

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
823 Followers

Summary

  • NLY's book value has been pressured by rising interest rates and widening mortgage spreads.
  • I believe the firm has the ability to leverage up into a market turn if it can time it right.
  • Investors can nibble at the stock but should expect the stock to remain volatile.

Real estate agents explain the document for customers who come to contact to buy a house, buy or sell real estate concept

wichayada suwanachun

Like other mortgage REITs, Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is facing a difficult MBS market. But I think there could be a nice opportunity in the stock when the market turns.

Company Profile

NLY is a capital manager that

NLY Portfolio

Company Presentation

Mortgage Spreads

NLY 10-K

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
823 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.