DaveAlan

Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) reported earnings before the opening bell on Thursday. At the time of writing this report, shares traded 1.5% lower in pre-market on mixed results but were in positive territory after market open. In this report I will be discussing the Q1 2023 results, discuss the Q2 2023 forecast and provide my price target on Alaska Airlines stock.

Alaska Airlines Posts Wider Than Expected Loss

Alaska Airlines

Revenues grew by 31% from $1.68 billion to $2.2 billion, which was in line with the 29% to 32% increase in revenues that Alaska Airlines had guided for and beat analyst expectations by $6 million. The revenue expansion was driven by a 15% higher unit revenues, a 3.8 pts improvement in load factor and 14% higher capacity, which came in at the higher end of the 11% to 14% that Alaska Airlines had guided for. Overall, we saw revenue growth outpacing capacity growth pointing at a strong revenue environment and revenues also outpaced cost growth despite 30% higher unit fuel prices and 92% higher fuel costs. In March, Alaska Airlines updated its guidance to reflect unit fuel costs to increase from the $3.15-$3.35 per gallon range to $3.35-$3.45 per gallon. The economic fuel price ended up being $3.41 per gallon. The company reported a 3.5% adjusted loss margin which was in line with the 3% to 6% adjusted loss margin that was guided for. Nevertheless, adjusted earnings fell 14 cents per share or $17.85 million short of expectations. What we see widely reported is that Alaska Airlines missed expectations due to high fuel prices as well as higher wages. However, the higher wages are in line with what we saw at other airlines. Fuel prices per gallon were $0.13 higher compared to Delta Air Lines (DAL) and $0.08 higher compared to United Airlines (UAL), so I would think that the miss was largely driven by higher than expected fuel prices. Unit costs excluding fuel was down 1% exactly in the midpoint of the guided range of flat to down 2%.

Alaska Airlines Guides Soft For Q2 2023

Alaska Airlines

For the second quarter, Alaska Airlines expects unit costs excluding fuel to come down by 1% to 3% while there also will be a tailwind from lower fuel costs per gallon. Together with a 2.5% to 5.5% higher revenue that should boost adjusted pre-tax margins to 14% to 17%. So, there will be a significant sequential improvement in margins, but overall the guidance can be considered a soft one. Last year, Q2 was a heated market with capacity constraints and high demand for travel so that provides a somewhat complex base for comparison, but if we look at year-over-year guidance for revenue and capacity we see that capacity is expected to grow faster than revenue growth and that's not really desired. Although Alaska Airlines sees this as an effect of comparison with a unique base quarter in 2022, the company has guided for lower unit revenues as it restores capacity. So, in some way we're seeing an airline here that's starting to add capacity at the expense of unit revenue strength.

Is Alaska Airlines a buy or sell?

Valuation Alaska Airlines Market Capitalization [$ bn] $ 5.6 Total debt [$ bn] $ 3.7 Cash and equivalents [$ bn] $ 2.4 Total Enterprise Value [$ bn] $ 6.9 EBITDA TTM [$ bn] $ 1.3 EV/EBITDA 5.4x Current price $ 43.57 Price target $ 47.30 Upside 9% Click to enlarge

Using the TTM adjusted EBITDA, Alaska Airlines seemingly has limited upside. Using the current market capitalization of $5.6 billion, adjusted debt of $3.7 billion and $2.4 billion in cash and marketable securities, we get an enterprise value of $6.9 billion. The twelve-month trailing adjusted EBITDA is $1.3 billion implying a 5.4x EV/EBITDA multiple. Measured against a median multiple of 5.9, that would imply that right now Alaska Airlines stock should be trading 9% higher.

An alternative calculation uses the current enterprise value, but for the EBITDA we use the EBITDA margin expectations as well as the revenue consensus for 2023, which is $10.54 billion. That would bring us to a $1.9 billion EBITDA for 2023.

Valuation Alaska Airlines Market Capitalization [$ bn] $ 5.6 Total debt [$ bn] $ 3.7 Cash and equivalents [$ bn] $ 2.4 Total Enterprise Value [$ bn] $ 6.9 EBITDA 2023 [$ bn] $ 1.9 EV/EBITDA 3.7x WACC 7.1% Current price $ 43.57 Price target $ 64.73 Upside 49% Click to enlarge

Doing the same calculations and using EBITDA as a proxy for cash flow applying a discount rate of 7.1%, we get to a price target of 73.94% representing 60% upside.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street has an average price target of $65.58 for Alaska Airlines stock representing 50.4% upside. Obviously, there are various ways to calculate price targets and to incorporate risk and even an EV/EBITDA method has elements that various analysts can make different assumptions on such as the actual EBITDA or the EBITDA multiple that needs to be applied. Nevertheless, with a price target of $64.73 there's significant upside for Alaska Airlines stock and this is in line with the average price target.

Conclusion: Alaska Airlines Stock Is A Buy But Revenue Weakness Transpires

The first quarter results showed revenues more or less in line with expectations, but costs were higher than analysts expected which was most likely caused by fuel prices that were higher compared to industry peers. The guidance suggests that there is some weakening in unit revenues ahead as Alaska Airlines expands its capacity. This might be a bit of disappointment, since we don’t see the same at other airlines, but it should be noted that domestic markets are ahead in the recovery curve which means that at some point a point will be reached where the market is somewhat saturated and capacity expansion comes at the price of lower unit revenues.

Looking at Alaska Airlines stock, based on 2023 forward earnings I believe that there's significant upside ahead. I wouldn’t call it a no-brainer buy, since airlines do come with a certain set of risks regarding macroeconomics and a tendency to oversaturate the market with capacity but I do believe that if the demand environment remains strong Alaska Airlines stock is significantly undervalued.