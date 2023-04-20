World Trade To See Big Shifts And Weaker Growth In 2023

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • World trade has been falling, but we still expect growth to return this year.
  • We do notice large shifts in world trade as advanced economies - especially the US - are diversifying input sourcing.
  • With extreme pandemic effects fading, supply chain problems are unlikely to return at the scale seen in recent years.

Artificial micro-model, a model of the earth on a tablet screen taken through a magnifying glass with gold and silver coins currency

Jiyi/iStock via Getty Images

By Bert Colijn, Senior Economist, Eurozone, and Rico Luman, Senior Sector Economist

World trade has been contracting

Since the end of last year, world trade has shown clear signs of weakness amid softening demand. Since September, world trade has

Total exports

CPB World Trade Monitor, ING Research

Global Supply Chain Pressure Index

New York Federal Reserve Bank

Commodities Price Index

World Bank

Container spot rates on major trade lanes

Clarksons, ING research | *last data point: 04/14/23

Development volume in % YoY

IMF, CPB, ING research

Foreign trade as share of global industrial production

CPB World Trade Monitor, ING Research

Advanced economies import concentration index, SA

IMF DOTS, ING Research calculations

China share in advanced markets imports, SA (%)

IMF DOTS, ING Research calculations

US imports concentration index, SA

IMF DOTS, ING Research calculations

The share of China in global green technology supply chains per segment

IEA, ING Research

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.82K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.