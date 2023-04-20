NetDragon Hopes To Deliver Lesson In Value With Education Spinoff

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.55K Followers

Summary

  • NetDragon will separately list its international education business in New York through a backdoor listing using Gravitas Education.
  • The company believes the education unit being listed is worth $750 million, far less than its current valuation based on Gravitas’ and NetDragon’s share prices.
  • NetDragon’s stock currently trades at a depressed price-to-earnings ratio of just 6, again reflecting the low value for the education business that we discussed earlier.

Girl plays video game online and streaming at home

zeljkosantrac

The company will make a backdoor listing for its international education business by injecting it into Gravitas Education in exchange for shares.

It's not easy being an educator.

That's the lesson contained in an interesting new spinoff plan from

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.55K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.